Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Willmar WYE Project ribbon cutting set for October 25th
(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County Public Works Director Mel Odens says after a decade of planning and 4 years of construction, the Willmar WYE is complete, and a ribbon cutting ceremony and train ride event is planned for October 25th. Odens says the event goes from 1030 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Willmar Industrial Park...
willmarradio.com
Tree branch victim near Olivia identified
(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department has identified the man killed when a tree branch fell on top of him on a farm near Olivia Tuesday morning. He was 69-year-old Blair Anderson of rural Fairfax. Anderson was cutting down trees in a grove in Henryville Township, southwest of Olivia, around 10:43 a.m. Tuesday when a branch connected to another tree fell on top of him. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. Anderson had been wearing head, eye and ear protection at the time.
willmarradio.com
School officials getting calls about "Litter Box Challenge"
(Olivia MN-) BOLD School District Superintendent Jim Menton says they are getting calls from concerned community members stemming from a prank that originated on the Tik Tok video-sharing website. Menton says kids try to record shocked reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students that identify as animals. Menton says it's an obvious prank, but some people have taken it seriously...
willmarradio.com
Dennis V. Bendickson
Dennis V. Bendickson, 87, of rural Pennock, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake near New London. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm. Friday, September 30, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in New London and for one hour prior to the service at church. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. www.hafh.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Man killed by falling tree branch in western Minnesota
OLIVIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man clearing trees in western Minnesota was killed on Tuesday after being struck by a falling branch, authorities report. According to the Renville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded for the fatal accident shortly before 11 a.m. on 320th Street, south of 770th Avenue in Henryville Township, just south of Olivia, Minnesota.
willmarradio.com
Willmar, St. Cloud deal with THC edible and beverage sales
The Willmar City Council has delayed passing an ordinance regulating the sales of high-inducing gummies and beverages in the city. The Minnesota Legislature legalized the sale of the THC-containing edibles, and cities across the state are working on their own ordinances to get a handle on the use, distribution and penalities associated with them. In Willmar they passed an emergency 60 day ordinance in which they ask sellers to notify the city and acknowledge limits to ages of customers and sale locations. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says they had planned to pass a permanent ordinance last week, but after meeting with law enforcement, they decided to wait and reintroduce a slightly stricter one...
willmarradio.com
Man convicted of harrassing Cold Spring family
(St. Cloud, MN) -- A Richmond man is found guilty of stalking, second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and other charges in connection with the harassment of a biracial family in Cold Spring. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Benton Louis Beyer constantly harassed the family, including an incident in which he pointed a stolen S-U-V at their house, placed a heavy rock on the accelerator, and let it crash into their house. Based on the criminal complaint, Beyer, who is white, was upset that his girlfriend cheated on him with a Black man, and afterwards took out his anger on a biracial family that had no connection to his ex. He’s scheduled to be sentenced November 18th.
Man killed in tree cutting accident in Renville County
A man was killed in Renville County Tuesday morning when he was struck by a falling tree branch. The accident happened on a rural farm in Henryville Township near Olivia, Minnesota, with police alerted at 10:43 a.m. The Renville County Sheriff's Office arrived to find the man on the ground...
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
Alexandria man killed in collision with semi near Carlos
(Carlos MN-) An Alexandria man was killed in a crash with a semi tractor truck near Carlos Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says 29-year-old Ryan Halvorson died after the car he was driving southbound on Highway 29 collided with a northbound semi tractor at Riverview Drive, just northwest of Carlos. The semi driver, 65-year-old Steven Ballou, of Pennington, was not hurt in the crash which was reported at 2:15 p.m.
willmarradio.com
Twyla Mitchell
Twyla Mitchell, age 64, of Olivia, MN died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home. A visitation will be on Thursday, September 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home with a committal service to follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Olivia. Twyla Jean Mitchell was born...
willmarradio.com
Lynn Slagter
Lynn Marie Slagter, age 61, of Starbuck and formerly of Prinsburg, passed away Saturday morning, September 10, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, September 16, at the Tri-County Funeral Home in Prinsburg. A private interment will be held at Holland Township cemetery. Arrangements are with the Tri-County Funeral of Prinsburg. www.tricountyfuneral.com.
kduz.com
Fatal Stearns Co Motorcycle Crash
One person died and another was injured when two motorcycles went off a road south of Melrose Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:18pm, they were notified of a motorcycle crash on County Road 13 just south of 360th Street in Grove Township. While enroute, information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
Margaret Essendrup
Margaret Essendrup, 82, of Clara City, died Sunday, September 11th at Clara City Care Center. Her memorial service will be at 10:30 am, Monday, September 19th at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City. Visitation will be from 3-5:00 pm, Sunday at the church and continue one hour prior to her service. Burial will be at St. Clara’s Catholic Cemetery in Clara City. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Clara City, www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
11 more charges filed against Christian Arevalo...trial moved to September 26th
(Willmar MN-) The jury trial for a Willmar man accused of helping his brother shoot at a Willmar police officer and others July 4th has been moved back by 11 days. The Kandiyohi County District Court trial for 25-year-old Christian Arevalo was going to start Thursday but is now slated to begin September 26th.
willmarradio.com
Janesville man killed in Stearns County motorcycle crash
(Melrose MN-) A Janesville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Stearns County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 2:18 p.m., two Harleys were southbound and left County Road 13 on a curve-one-and-a-half miles south of Melrose. One of the drivers, 43-year-old Aaron Schlingmann of Janesville died shortly after being brought to the Melrose Hospital. The other driver, 45-year-old Erik Buckley of Owatonna, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the Melrose Hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
willmarradio.com
Willmar armed robbery suspect in court Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) An 18-year-old Willmar man makes his Initial, or Rule 8, Appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday on armed robbery charges. 18-year-old Frederick Leach is charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery and Theft of between 1000-and-5000 dollars. Unconditional bail was set at $75,000, and $20,000 with conditions, and Leach's next court appearance takes place at 330 p.m. Wednesday. Willmar police believe Leach robbed a business on South First Street at gunpoint September 4th.
Authorities ID school staff member who died on weekend retreat with students
Authorities have identified the school staff member who died over the weekend at a student retreat in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Alan Garcia was with a group of students at the North Star Camp when he went underwater at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. A student...
lptv.org
Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor Kills Todd County Woman
A two-vehicle collision involving a tractor has killed a Todd County woman in Bruce Township just east of Long Prairie. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:46 a.m. on September 12th, 55-year-old Lashel Oliver of Burtrum was traveling east on Highway 27 in her Hyundai Tuscon. The Tuscon then collided with a Kenworth tractor driven by 20-year-old Tyler Scherping of Freeport near County Road 219.
willmarradio.com
Woman killed in SUV-semi crash east of Long Prairie
(Long Prairie MN-) A Burtrum woman was killed Monday morning when her SUV collided with a semi in Todd County. The state patrol says it happened at 8:46 a.m. on Highway 27 at County Road 219, about 8 miles east of Long Prairie. 55-year-old Lashel Oliver was traveling eastbound when she collided with an eastbound semi. Oliver was killed, and the semi driver, 20-year-old Tyler Scherping of Freeport, was not hurt.
Comments / 0