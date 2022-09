EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Despite the city of Evansville agreeing to pay out a substantial settlement to the survivor of a deadly car crash, the city is denying they had anything to do with it. Five years ago, 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter passed away in the accident on Linwood and Monroe avenues, […]

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO