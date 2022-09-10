ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Biden announces deal to avert crippling railroad strike: ‘A win for tens of thousands of rail workers’

A tentative deal between labour unions representing railroad workers and a group of the largest freight rail carriers in the US is being hailed as a significant win for the Biden administration after the last-minute agreement averted a strike that would have paralysed supply chains across the country.In a statement, President Joe Biden said the agreement — which must be approved by labour unions — is “a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America’s families and communities got deliveries of what have kept us going during these difficult...
The Independent

Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis doubles down on Martha’s Vineyard flights as Abbott aims buses at Kamala home

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis doubled down on his unannounced decision to send two planes carrying 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, a plot that has been widely panned as political grandstanding by his critics and praised in far-right circles as innovative.“The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with everyday is brought to their front door they all of a sudden go berserk ... it just shows you, you know their virtue signalling is a fraud," said the Florida governor on Thursday.Elected officials and critics of the governor’s so-called relocation program that sent dozens of...
