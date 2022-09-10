ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Hockey Writers

Montreal Canadiens’ 3 Untouchable Prospects

The Montreal Canadiens have been building a deep prospect pool for the past three seasons, and in that pool, they have some very skilled up-and-coming prospects who should greatly help the club in the future. Most of them will be NHL players, but very few will be top stars in the league; most will play pivotal roles on the team in the middle-six for forwards or the bottom-four for defence. However, there are a few who could be future NHL stars, and they are the ones the Habs can’t afford to let go. Here is a look at Montreal’s three untouchable prospects.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Lundkvist, Sandin, Giordano & Kampf

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll bounce off the insights THW (The Hockey Writers) readers bring by commenting on the posts that I write. Thank you to those readers who push my own research and add to my insights about topics that also interest other fans. Every once in a while – even more regularly than I do, I want to show my appreciation by sharing some of these insights.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Blackhawks to honor Hall of Famer Marian Hossa with jersey retirement

The Chicago Blackhawks will retire a number for just the eighth time in their franchise history this season. The team is honoring a team legend and a freshly inducted Hall of Famer. The Blackhawks are retiring Marian Hossa’s number 81 jersey on November 20, the team announced. The initial announcement came on April 7 when […] The post Blackhawks to honor Hall of Famer Marian Hossa with jersey retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Flames home arena is literally in shambles as NHL season looms

The Calgary Flames have called Scotiabank Saddledome home since the 1983 NHL season. And the arena is showing signs of wear and tear, according to new reports. CBC News obtained documents revealing that chunks of concrete have fallen from the roof’s ring beam. Furthermore, other crumbling pieces of concrete were removed over fears of them falling from the roof.
NHL
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Heath Township, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Yardbarker

Canucks News & Rumors: DeKeyser, Hughes, Horvat & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks signed defenceman Danny DeKeyser to a professional tryout (PTO) on Friday. Meanwhile, Quinn Hughes has told the club he is willing to play on the right side this season. Additionally, Bo Horvat discussed his contract negotiations on Monday.
NHL
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Moritz Seider
Person
Steve Yzerman
markerzone.com

KHL TEAM CONFIRMS TALKS WITH TWO FORMER NHL COACHES BEFORE DECIDING ON CURRENT BENCH BOSS

Just over two seasons removed from winning the KHL's Gagarin Cup, and being one of the top teams in the league in 2021-22, and things appear to be spiraling out of control for Avangard Omsk following the departure of Bob Hartley. The Stanley Cup and Jack Adams winning Hartley left the team after four years at the end of last season saying it was time to move on. So far this season, Omsk is 0-5 under new head coach Dmitri Ryabykin, who was an associate coach under Hartley. Questions are being raised over that choice given the team's current record. Alexander Krylov, chair of Avangard's Board of Director's, told reporters that two former NHL coaches had been contacted before deciding on Ryabykin.
NHL
ESPN

Nick Suzuki, 23, 'the heartbeat of our team,' named captain of rebuilding Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki, 23, became the youngest captain in team history on Monday. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced the appointment, saying the decision was made by the club's hockey management personnel. An alternate captain last season, Suzuki will succeed defenseman Shea Weber, who served as captain between 2018 and 2022, though he did not play last season due to injury.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers News & Rumors: Othmann, Lundkvist, Vesey & More

The New York Rangers rookie camp starts on Sept. 14, and there are some notable names to keep an eye on. There’s a roster spot or two to be had, and for some of the top prospects, the journey to the opening night lineup starts with this camp. Although most of the roster is set, questions still need to be answered before the start of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Nashville Predators Prospects Shine at Rookie Camp

This afternoon 26 Predators prospects took the ice at Centennial Sportsplex for on-ice work on the opening day of the 2022 Rookie Camp. Twenty-three athletes under the direction of Milwaukee Admirals head coach Karl Taylor and his coaching staff worked on skills and drills as they prepare for the NHL Prospect Showcase in Raleigh, NC this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#The Detroit News#Calder Memorial Trophy
markerzone.com

FORMER NHL COACH CLAUDE JULIEN HEADS OVERSEAS FOR WORK

Claude Julien - former coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils - is headed to Europe for his next gig. HC Ambrì-Piotta of the Swiss National League has announced Julien will be joining the team for two weeks to share his knowledge and experience with staff and players.
NHL
NHL

102.5 The Bone made the official flagship station of the Bolts

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning and Cox Media Group today announced a multi-year partnership that will make 102.5 The Bone the official flagship station of the team. "As we continue to grow our brand and fan base throughout the state, the Lightning are excited to partner with Cox Media Group to provide Bolts fans throughout Central Florida and beyond, the opportunity to hear all games on 102.5 The Bone," said Mark Pitts, Chief Operating Officer for Vinik Sports Group. "As the exclusive professional Tampa Bay sports team with Cox Media Group, we look forward to providing our fans with unfiltered access to all things Lightning, inclusive of our great game broadcasts on The Bone, sports talk and other new programming across all Cox platforms. We'd like to thank Keith Lawless, Jason Meder and the entire team at Cox for their support and look forward to a great partnership that will greatly benefit Bolts Nation in Tampa Bay and beyond."
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ 2022 Trade Targets: Montreal Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made several changes to the team’s roster, and they look noticeably better because of it. However, the Red Wings also have over $8 million of cap space and are in a position to make a late-summer move because of it. One team that Yzerman should consider doing business with is the Montreal Canadiens, as these three players stand out as excellent trade targets worth pursuing.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers

Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
