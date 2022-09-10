TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning and Cox Media Group today announced a multi-year partnership that will make 102.5 The Bone the official flagship station of the team. "As we continue to grow our brand and fan base throughout the state, the Lightning are excited to partner with Cox Media Group to provide Bolts fans throughout Central Florida and beyond, the opportunity to hear all games on 102.5 The Bone," said Mark Pitts, Chief Operating Officer for Vinik Sports Group. "As the exclusive professional Tampa Bay sports team with Cox Media Group, we look forward to providing our fans with unfiltered access to all things Lightning, inclusive of our great game broadcasts on The Bone, sports talk and other new programming across all Cox platforms. We'd like to thank Keith Lawless, Jason Meder and the entire team at Cox for their support and look forward to a great partnership that will greatly benefit Bolts Nation in Tampa Bay and beyond."

