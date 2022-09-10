Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
An Alarm and Disturbance in Neshoba
6:51 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an alarm activation at a business on Weyerhaeuser Road. 7:07 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on an unknown disturbance on A Avenue.
kicks96news.com
A Pair of accidents in Neshoba
4:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to perform a drive-by to check on possible intruders on their property by a resident of Road 101. 10:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 375. 2:32 p.m. –...
kicks96news.com
Multiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
NEKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. NORRIS CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600. JADE CRAPPS, 33,...
WLBT
Officer injured during police chase in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer suffered injuries during a police chase in Pike County on Monday, September 12. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community, where contact was made with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.
kicks96news.com
An Assault and Accident in Neshoba
8:53 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a possible impaired driver on W. Beacon Street. 12:11 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of a resident who found someone’s driver’s license near Hospital Street on Range Avenue. 4:48 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies nab 3 on felony pot charges
Three men were arrested and charged with felony amounts of marijuana after they were pulled over early Sunday morning, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Christopher H. Johnson, 26, of 114 Pine Street, Newton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no insurance and a seat belt violation.
prentissheadlight.com
Bond denied for Rankin County murder suspect
Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been denied bond in Jefferson Davis County. Inscoe was brought before Jefferson Davis County Justice Court Judge Calvin Graves just after 11 a.m. this morning on the charge of murder. Inscoe is charged with murdering Carson Sistrunk of Rankin County. Sistrunk’s body was found...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault on Police, Drug Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Leake and Attala Arrests
TONY T LAYNEZ, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $1,500. WILLIAM B LEWIS, 23, of Kosciusko, Improper Equipment, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $400, $1,000. LINDA S MCDONALD, 53, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $339.25, $639.25, $239.25.
WTOK-TV
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a missing woman. According to the sheriff’s office, family members filed a missing person report on 28-year-old Alexis Renee Rivas. Rivas was last seen in the vicinity of County Road 812 and 8122...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest 3 people leaving casino on multiple gun, drug charges
A Camden man and two women were arrested with drugs and guns in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, after leaving the casinos, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Vintress L. Sutherland, 27, of 2151 Stump Bridge Road, Camden in northern Madison County, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
prentissheadlight.com
Woman charged with murder of missing Rankin County man
The body of a missing man was found in Jefferson Davis County last Wednesday. According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road the morning of Sept. 7, by pipeline workers. Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson has confirmed...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 13, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 12:26 PM on September 12....
WLBT
Two shot in Rankin County, transported to UMMC
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot in Rankin County on Monday. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County spokesman Paul Holley say one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg. According to authorities, both victims were transported to UMMC.
vicksburgnews.com
Two missing Jones County minors found, one adult arrested
Two missing Jones County juveniles were found and returned home safe, and 44 year-old Johnathan Harrelson was charged with statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. “This arrest is the result of the efforts of dozens of law enforcement agencies, in particular, the Ellisville...
breezynews.com
Kosciusko Student Taken to Hospital
On Wednesday at 4:26pm, officers and EMS responded to Kosciusko High School for a student that had fallen on the track and was foaming at the mouth. They were quickly transported to Baptist Attala.
Catalytic converters stolen from Mississippi hospital parking lot
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the individual responsible for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in a Mississippi hospital parking lot. Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers report that the Kosciusko Police Department is looking for suspects involved in the thefts in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala yesterday.
Mississippi man, 44, charged after allegedly picking up underage girls from homes, driving them around state
A 44-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with rape after he reportedly picked up a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old girl Friday night and traveled around the state with them until the missing girls were found Sunday morning. Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies first announced the underage girls had been found...
WTOK-TV
MDOT to close Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 for 3 weeks
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary lane closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 14 at 12 midnight at Highway 19/39 North in Meridian, under I-20/59 at Exit 154B. It’s expected to be in place for three weeks. The contractor will shut down the road in order to lower the...
WLBT
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
fox40jackson.com
Two shot in Winona, causing schools in the city to be placed on lockdown
WINONA, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) – Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District schools were on lockdown Friday afternoon after a shooting in the city of Winona. According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, two people were shot. His office is assisting authorities in Montgomery County, where Winona is located. He said authorities are...
