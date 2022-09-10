ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

Comments / 0

Related
kicks96news.com

An Alarm and Disturbance in Neshoba

6:51 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an alarm activation at a business on Weyerhaeuser Road. 7:07 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on an unknown disturbance on A Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
kicks96news.com

A Pair of accidents in Neshoba

4:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to perform a drive-by to check on possible intruders on their property by a resident of Road 101. 10:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 375. 2:32 p.m. –...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Multiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

NEKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. NORRIS CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600. JADE CRAPPS, 33,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Officer injured during police chase in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer suffered injuries during a police chase in Pike County on Monday, September 12. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community, where contact was made with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, MS
Philadelphia, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
kicks96news.com

An Assault and Accident in Neshoba

8:53 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a possible impaired driver on W. Beacon Street. 12:11 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of a resident who found someone’s driver’s license near Hospital Street on Range Avenue. 4:48 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Deputies nab 3 on felony pot charges

Three men were arrested and charged with felony amounts of marijuana after they were pulled over early Sunday morning, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Christopher H. Johnson, 26, of 114 Pine Street, Newton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no insurance and a seat belt violation.
NEWTON, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Bond denied for Rankin County murder suspect

Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been denied bond in Jefferson Davis County. Inscoe was brought before Jefferson Davis County Justice Court Judge Calvin Graves just after 11 a.m. this morning on the charge of murder. Inscoe is charged with murdering Carson Sistrunk of Rankin County. Sistrunk’s body was found...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Aggravated Assault on Police, Drug Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Leake and Attala Arrests

TONY T LAYNEZ, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $1,500. WILLIAM B LEWIS, 23, of Kosciusko, Improper Equipment, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $400, $1,000. LINDA S MCDONALD, 53, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $339.25, $639.25, $239.25.
CARTHAGE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#S Church Street#Neshoba Deputies
WTOK-TV

Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a missing woman. According to the sheriff’s office, family members filed a missing person report on 28-year-old Alexis Renee Rivas. Rivas was last seen in the vicinity of County Road 812 and 8122...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Deputies arrest 3 people leaving casino on multiple gun, drug charges

A Camden man and two women were arrested with drugs and guns in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, after leaving the casinos, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Vintress L. Sutherland, 27, of 2151 Stump Bridge Road, Camden in northern Madison County, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CAMDEN, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Woman charged with murder of missing Rankin County man

The body of a missing man was found in Jefferson Davis County last Wednesday. According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road the morning of Sept. 7, by pipeline workers. Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson has confirmed...
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 13, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 12:26 PM on September 12....
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

Two shot in Rankin County, transported to UMMC

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot in Rankin County on Monday. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County spokesman Paul Holley say one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg. According to authorities, both victims were transported to UMMC.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Two missing Jones County minors found, one adult arrested

Two missing Jones County juveniles were found and returned home safe, and 44 year-old Johnathan Harrelson was charged with statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. “This arrest is the result of the efforts of dozens of law enforcement agencies, in particular, the Ellisville...
JONES COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Kosciusko Student Taken to Hospital

On Wednesday at 4:26pm, officers and EMS responded to Kosciusko High School for a student that had fallen on the track and was foaming at the mouth. They were quickly transported to Baptist Attala.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WTOK-TV

MDOT to close Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 for 3 weeks

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary lane closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 14 at 12 midnight at Highway 19/39 North in Meridian, under I-20/59 at Exit 154B. It’s expected to be in place for three weeks. The contractor will shut down the road in order to lower the...
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox40jackson.com

Two shot in Winona, causing schools in the city to be placed on lockdown

WINONA, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) – Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District schools were on lockdown Friday afternoon after a shooting in the city of Winona. According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, two people were shot. His office is assisting authorities in Montgomery County, where Winona is located. He said authorities are...
WINONA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy