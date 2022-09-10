9/9 Highlight Zone – Week Four

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger shook up the SAC by handing Homestead its first loss of the season in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” Heritage shocked 1A no. 3 South Adams, Leo bested New Haven, and Antwerp topped Hicksville in the Battle of Route 49 to headline week four of the prep football season.

