ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

9/9 Highlight Zone – Week Four

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095gll_0hpc7ePv00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger shook up the SAC by handing Homestead its first loss of the season in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” Heritage shocked 1A no. 3 South Adams, Leo bested New Haven, and Antwerp topped Hicksville in the Battle of Route 49 to headline week four of the prep football season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

2 Minute Drill: North Side’s Ben Johnson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ben Johnson is building the North Side football program into something special at Chambers Field, as WANE-TV went behind the scenes with the Legends for your latest Highlight Zone “2 Minute Drill” to bring you the best sights and sounds of week four!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

GOTW Preview: Bishop Dwenger at Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s week five of the prep football season and the SAC is taking center stage as undefeated Carroll hosts perennial powerhouse Bishop Dwenger in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!” The Chargers are 4-0 and coming off a 38-0 victory against Northrop, making Carroll the lone undefeated team left […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Fort Wayne, IN
Football
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

2A no. 4 Canterbury blanks Blackhawk Christian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Canterbury, ranked fourth in the state in the latest 2A poll, bested crosstown rival Blackhawk Christian 3-0 on Tuesday night at Hancock Field to headline area soccer action in northeast Indiana. Indiana University recruit and Canterbury goalie Saed Anabtawi recorded a shutout for the Cavs. Canterbury improves to 6-1-2 on […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

I.U. recruit Boersema leads Churubusco to win

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – 6-foot-2 junior Ella Boersema committed to play at Indiana University last month, and the Churubusco standout looked the part of a Big Ten recruit helping lead the Eagles over NECC rival Prairie Heights 3-1 (17-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-20) on Tuesday night.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
WANE 15

South Adams sweeps Snider, Starfires now 17-3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Adams continued its excellent season on the volleyball court with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-11) victory over Snider at Kilmer Court on Monday night, improving the Starfires record to 17-3 overall this year. Shea Alberson, Macy Pries, and Cora Baker all led the Stafires with 8 kills apiece.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Komets sign Goldowski, Savory to tryouts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have signed forward Jake Goldowski and goaltender Owen Savory to tryouts. Goldowski, 22, played last season in Finland, amassing 41 points (15, 26a). The 6’3 right-hander played junior hockey in the OHL, USHL, and NAHL. Savory, 24, appeared in 29 with UMass-Lowell, posting a 20-7-2 record with a […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
fortwaynesnbc.com

CITY: Portion of Lahmeyer Road to close through the end of November

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Department is giving drivers a heads up about an upcoming months-long closure on the north side of town. The department says Lahmeyer Road, near the intersection with East State Boulevard, will be closed starting...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

All aboard No. 765 for trip back to 1940s

Every time the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society hosts an excursion, Kelly Lynch sees something more than just a huge, steel locomotive steaming down the tracks. He sees a vehicle that entertains, educates and inspires. As vice president of the association, he’s part of a group of several hundred that’s...
ANGOLA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist involved in crash on Lima Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday evening on Lima Road just north of Coliseum Boulevard. Police say the motorcyclist rear-ended a car. The conditions of those involved are unknown at this time. WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

New Grocery Store Poised to Open in Food Desert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A new grocery store could open on East Pontiac Street next year in an area considered to be a food desert at a location that is the former Vincent Village Outlet Store. The land was donated and it means that this grocery...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

North Side grad McKinstry homers in Cubs win

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WANE) – North Side High School graduate Zach McKinstry continued his recent tear on Monday night, as the Fort Wayne native hit his third home run of the season in 5-2 win for the Cubs on the road against the New York Mets. McKinstry was coming off a 4-for-5 performance on Sunday […]
CHICAGO, IL
WOWO News

Body pulled from Winona Lake

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Warsaw police say that an adult male was pulled from Winona Lake Tuesday morning. Police were initially called to the 2400 block of East Center Street in Warsaw shortly before 8:30 a.m. for a male subject with red hair yelling at passing motorists. Police could not locate a subject.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Road near Woodburn temporarily closing

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A road just outside Woodburn is being closed for a day, according to the Allen County Highway Department. Brobst Road between Woodburn and Slusher roads is being shut down for drain tile installation. The department said the road work would last Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WOODBURN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Junior Gets Invite To National American Miss Pageant

A Warsaw Community High School junior received an invitation to attend the National American Miss Pageant in Orlando, Fla. The invitation came after Ella Collins won the first runner-up in Academic Achievement in the National American Miss State Pageant Sept. 2-5 in Indianapolis. Collins also won the Most Recommendations Award and placed in the top 10 overall of those participating in the state pageant, placing somewhere between six and 10. She won’t know her exact placement for a couple weeks.
WARSAW, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy