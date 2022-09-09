High school football scores from Week 3 of the 2022 season
Thursday
SAUGUS 16, Simi Valley 14
Friday
BUENA 49, Channel Islands 7
VENTURA 35, Dos Pueblos 7
PACIFICA 46, San Marcos 7
SANTA BARBARA 47, Oxnard 7
ST. BONAVENTURE 42, Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 17
OAK PARK 59, Nordhoff 6
THOUSAND OAKS 40, Hueneme 0
WESTLAKE 32, Birmingham 12
NEWBURY PARK 31, St. Joseph-Santa Maria 21
MOORPARK 41, Crescenta Valley 7
ROYAL 23, Canyon-Canyon Country 3
CALABASAS 43, Agoura 13
FILLMORE 38, San Marino 7
LA CANADA 28, Santa Paula 7
