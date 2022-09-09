ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school football scores from Week 3 of the 2022 season

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 5 days ago

Thursday

SAUGUS 16, Simi Valley 14

Friday

BUENA 49, Channel Islands 7

VENTURA 35, Dos Pueblos 7

PACIFICA 46, San Marcos 7

SANTA BARBARA 47, Oxnard 7

ST. BONAVENTURE 42, Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 17

More: Joaquin Johnson adds juice to St. Bonaventure's high-powered offense

More: C heck out how The Lock did in his Week 3 predictions

OAK PARK 59, Nordhoff 6

THOUSAND OAKS 40, Hueneme 0

WESTLAKE 32, Birmingham 12

NEWBURY PARK 31, St. Joseph-Santa Maria 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abCOo_0hpc7Ef900

MOORPARK 41, Crescenta Valley 7

ROYAL 23, Canyon-Canyon Country 3

CALABASAS 43, Agoura 13

FILLMORE 38, San Marino 7

LA CANADA 28, Santa Paula 7

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: High school football scores from Week 3 of the 2022 season

Comments / 0

Related
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy