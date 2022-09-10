ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Photos: Liberty North defeats Rockhurst 10-7 in football slugfest

By Nate Latsch
 5 days ago

The Liberty North football team needed contributions from its offense, defense and special teams on Friday night against visiting Rockhurst.

The Eagles work in all three phases added up to an impressive 10-7 win.

The No. 2 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 rankings, Liberty North (3-0) got off to a good start on Friday as Micah Jo Barnett scored on the Eagles' first series.

Kicker Blake Craig added a 34-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0, but Rockhurst (1-2) made it interesting.

Quarterback Ethan Hansen connected with Myles Carson for a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 10-7, but the Eagles defense would hold off the Hawklets the rest of the way.

Here's a look at the game from photographer David Smith:

Rockhurst at Liberty North football

Photos from David Smith

