Frances J. Affinito, 90, of Monongahela, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in The Sheridan at Bethel Park. She was born Aug. 20, 1932, in Courtney, daughter of James and Mary Tozana Ambrose. Fran was a 1951 graduate of Monongahela High School. After high school, Fran was a switchboard operator at Bell Telephone, both in Monongahela and Donora. She was employed there until its closing. For numerous years, she and her husband, Don, owned and operated A&S Supermarket in Monongahela. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela and its former Altar Rosary Christian Mothers. She volunteered with the Monongahela Valley Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the former Monongahela Turner’s Club. Fran loved life, dancing, traveling (especially going on cruises), the Steelers, Pitt and working in her vegetable garden. She is survived by her son, Don Affinito and wife Mary Lou of Belle Vernon; daughter, Robin Rojohn and husband Jon of Monongahela; foster daughter, Mickie Anderson of Pittsburgh; brother, Lou Ambrose and wife Lorraine of Frederick, Md. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don R. Affinito, who died May 5, 1986; her daughter, Donna Affinito; and brother, Bruno Ambrose. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Monongahela. Committal services and interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 722 W. Main St., Monongahela, PA, 15063, or the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.

MONONGAHELA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO