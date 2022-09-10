Sylvia M. Nuzzaci Dague, 77, of Monongahela, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. She was born in Monongahela on Jan. 30, 1945, to the late Anthony and Bess Inserra Nuzzaci. After her graduation in 1962 from the former Mon Valley Catholic High School, she earned her business degree from Robert Morris University. For many years, Sylvia worked as a sales associate at the former Montgomery Ward in Charleroi until its closing in 2001. A member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela, Sylvia enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, cooking traditional Sunday Italian dinners, but most of all, time spent with her family. She is survived by three sons and a daughter, Chris E. (Victoria) Dague of Coral Springs, Fla., Matthew D. (Kerrie) Dague of Monongahela, Jonathan R. (Jenny) Dague of South Fayette and Jennifer L. Dague of Monongahela; a brother, Edward (Jane) Nuzzaci of Waverly, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Lauren (Chris) Hause, Zachary Sedlak, Rebecca (Robert) Hixon Jr. and Rachael, Crosby, Liliana and Nolan Dague; two great-grandsons, Robert Hixon III and Owen Hause; a nephew, Edward (Kim) Nuzzaci; a niece, Lisa Nuzzaci; and a great-niece, Samantha Nuzzaci. In addition, she will be missed as a beloved “SaSa” to her many cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank R. “Fast” Dague, who died Sept. 15, 2009. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Blessing prayers will begin in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Friday followed by a Mass of Christian burial beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Monongahela. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.

