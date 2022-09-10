Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Chelan Commissioners Look At Regulating Food Trucks.
Chelan County Commissioners are looking into how to properly regulate food trucks. The trucks currently only get supervision from the health department, mostly over issue related to food. County staffers have noticed a steady rise in the presence of food trucks, and there's thinking they'll continue to increase as part...
lynnwoodtimes.com
SnoCo Executive Dave Somers: Bolt Creek Fire update
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 13, 2022—The Bolt Creek Fire started on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5:15 am near Beckler Road. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander Kevin Stock, assumed management of the fire from Western Washington Incident Management Team 3 this morning.
ncwlife.com
Fire in steep terrain outside Ephrata burns about 45 acres
A fire outside Ephrata burned about 45 acres early Tuesday morning. Grant County Fire District 13 said the fire in Norton Canyon about a mile-and-a-half outside Ephrata was difficult to fight because of steep terrain, heavy fuels, rocky access and a sharp ravine through the middle of the fire. Working...
Snohomish, Skagit County solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily due to excess garbage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Garbage is piling up at solid waste facilities in Snohomish and Skagit counties due to challenges transporting it to regional waste centers via railway. Both counties have been experiencing issues finding enough storage containers to transport garbage from transfer stations. The mounting garbage is prompting...
ifiberone.com
$2 million tort claim filed by former assistant superintendent against Moses Lake School District; alleges inequal pay, gender discrimination and harassment
MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake School District’s former assistant superintendent who also served as acting superintendent and interim superintendent, plans to sue her former employer over claims of pay inequality, gender discrimination and harassment. The tort claim that seeks $2 million was filed by Carole Meyer after her employment...
ncwlife.com
Firefighters battle stubborn haystack fires
Okanogan County firefighters spent about seven hours Saturday morning extinguishing stubborn haystack fires. Okanogan County Fire District 6 said they responded about 5:15 a.m. to a haystack fire in the Balky Hill area northeast of Twisp and found several haystacks fully involved with a larger stack about 80 feet away.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police
Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
seattlemet.com
The Duel of the Oktoberfests
The festival seems simple enough: Mix beer, lederhosen, the sweet sounds of a few accordion bands, and repeat every weekend in fall. For years, Oktoberfest was one of the biggest (though not the biggest) time of year in Bavarian-themed Leavenworth. But a year after the event was canceled, this year suddenly sees a veritable overflow of Oktoberfests.
Tri-City Herald
4-year-old missing for days wandered off from playground alone, Washington police say
A 4-year-old boy wandered off from a Washington park and has been missing since, authorities said. Lucian Munguia was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, from the Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, the Yakima Police Department said. More than 100 search and rescuers began looking for Lucian...
ifiberone.com
A former deputy was fired by Chelan County Sheriff's Office in 2019, so why is she still among the highest paid?
WENATCHEE - Chelan County payroll records show that former Sheriff's deputy Jennifer Tyler is currently one of the highest paid people on the county's payroll despite not having physically worked for the agency since 2019. So, what gives?. Tyler started receiving monthly checks in April 2021 after signing a second,...
KTVL
Hundreds of people, homes in danger as Wash. state wildfire grows to 7,600 acres
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (KOMO) — The Bolt Creek wildfire in Washington state has grown to an estimated 7,600 acres and has prompted evacuations for hundreds of homes along US 2, according to Snohomish County fire officials. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to...
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
kpq.com
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Weekend Hiker Rescues
A hiker from Western Washington is safe after being rescued by other hikers and Chelan County Sheriff's Office volunteer searchers. Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld says a group of hikers came upon an exhausted, unresponsive 32-year-old man toward the end of a Loop Hike through the Enchantments area. "They were...
ifiberone.com
MLPD: Suspect arrested after shooting man over dispute involving stolen bike
MOSES LAKE — A 30-year-old man is accused of shooting another man Monday night in Moses Lake after a dispute over a stolen bicycle. Moses Lake police responded just before 9 p.m. after reports that a man had been shot in the field behind Safeway. Police say the victim, a 36-year-old, had gone to the homeless camp in the field to confront Eric Walters about a bike Walters had reportedly stolen from someone the victim knows.
KHQ Right Now
Grant County Heath District confirms first monkeypox case
The following is a press release from the Grant County Health District:. GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Grant County Health District (GCHD) is investigating the first confirmed case of MPV in Grant County. The patient is in good health and is currently in-home quarantine. GCHD is working to identify others who may have been exposed. To date, no one who was exposed is considered a possible positive case. Depending on the situation, people who had close or intimate exposure to a person with monkeypox might be advised to get a vaccine for monkeypox. Because of this, it is important to identify people who were exposed.
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
Why hasn’t an AMBER Alert been activated for missing Yakima boy?
YAKIMA – As the search for Lucian Munguia, the missing 4-year-old Yakima boy continues, many people have asked why an AMBER Alert has not been activated for him. The simple answer from authorities is Lucian’s case does not yet fit the requirements. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said...
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
kpq.com
Smoke Levels to Slowly Decrease Through the Week
Smoke levels in Chelan County have been steadily decreasing since Monday, with cooler temperatures coming this weekend. Smoke levels are forecasted to drop down from Unhealthy to Unhealthy for sensitive groups and Moderate levels starting Wednesday. Meteorologist Greg Koch says areas in Wenatchee have seen the most improvement in smoke...
