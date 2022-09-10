The following is a press release from the Grant County Health District:. GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Grant County Health District (GCHD) is investigating the first confirmed case of MPV in Grant County. The patient is in good health and is currently in-home quarantine. GCHD is working to identify others who may have been exposed. To date, no one who was exposed is considered a possible positive case. Depending on the situation, people who had close or intimate exposure to a person with monkeypox might be advised to get a vaccine for monkeypox. Because of this, it is important to identify people who were exposed.

GRANT COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO