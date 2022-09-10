ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

kpq.com

Chelan Commissioners Look At Regulating Food Trucks.

Chelan County Commissioners are looking into how to properly regulate food trucks. The trucks currently only get supervision from the health department, mostly over issue related to food. County staffers have noticed a steady rise in the presence of food trucks, and there's thinking they'll continue to increase as part...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

SnoCo Executive Dave Somers: Bolt Creek Fire update

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 13, 2022—The Bolt Creek Fire started on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5:15 am near Beckler Road. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander Kevin Stock, assumed management of the fire from Western Washington Incident Management Team 3 this morning.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Fire in steep terrain outside Ephrata burns about 45 acres

A fire outside Ephrata burned about 45 acres early Tuesday morning. Grant County Fire District 13 said the fire in Norton Canyon about a mile-and-a-half outside Ephrata was difficult to fight because of steep terrain, heavy fuels, rocky access and a sharp ravine through the middle of the fire. Working...
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

$2 million tort claim filed by former assistant superintendent against Moses Lake School District; alleges inequal pay, gender discrimination and harassment

MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake School District’s former assistant superintendent who also served as acting superintendent and interim superintendent, plans to sue her former employer over claims of pay inequality, gender discrimination and harassment. The tort claim that seeks $2 million was filed by Carole Meyer after her employment...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Firefighters battle stubborn haystack fires

Okanogan County firefighters spent about seven hours Saturday morning extinguishing stubborn haystack fires. Okanogan County Fire District 6 said they responded about 5:15 a.m. to a haystack fire in the Balky Hill area northeast of Twisp and found several haystacks fully involved with a larger stack about 80 feet away.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police

Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
LYNNWOOD, WA
seattlemet.com

The Duel of the Oktoberfests

The festival seems simple enough: Mix beer, lederhosen, the sweet sounds of a few accordion bands, and repeat every weekend in fall. For years, Oktoberfest was one of the biggest (though not the biggest) time of year in Bavarian-themed Leavenworth. But a year after the event was canceled, this year suddenly sees a veritable overflow of Oktoberfests.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Weekend Hiker Rescues

A hiker from Western Washington is safe after being rescued by other hikers and Chelan County Sheriff's Office volunteer searchers. Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld says a group of hikers came upon an exhausted, unresponsive 32-year-old man toward the end of a Loop Hike through the Enchantments area. "They were...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

MLPD: Suspect arrested after shooting man over dispute involving stolen bike

MOSES LAKE — A 30-year-old man is accused of shooting another man Monday night in Moses Lake after a dispute over a stolen bicycle. Moses Lake police responded just before 9 p.m. after reports that a man had been shot in the field behind Safeway. Police say the victim, a 36-year-old, had gone to the homeless camp in the field to confront Eric Walters about a bike Walters had reportedly stolen from someone the victim knows.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Grant County Heath District confirms first monkeypox case

The following is a press release from the Grant County Health District:. GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Grant County Health District (GCHD) is investigating the first confirmed case of MPV in Grant County. The patient is in good health and is currently in-home quarantine. GCHD is working to identify others who may have been exposed. To date, no one who was exposed is considered a possible positive case. Depending on the situation, people who had close or intimate exposure to a person with monkeypox might be advised to get a vaccine for monkeypox. Because of this, it is important to identify people who were exposed.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Smoke Levels to Slowly Decrease Through the Week

Smoke levels in Chelan County have been steadily decreasing since Monday, with cooler temperatures coming this weekend. Smoke levels are forecasted to drop down from Unhealthy to Unhealthy for sensitive groups and Moderate levels starting Wednesday. Meteorologist Greg Koch says areas in Wenatchee have seen the most improvement in smoke...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

