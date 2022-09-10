ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana high school football: Week 4 scores and highlights from the Greater Lafayette area

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 5 days ago

Tippecanoe County

Harrison 38, McCutcheon 3

West Lafayette 52, Central Catholic 21

Lafayette Jeff 80, Richmond 0: Keyen Crowder (LJ) 12-15, 306 yards, 5 TD; JK Powers (LJ) 13 car., 94 yards, TD; Asa Koeppen (LJ) 3 rec., 102 yards, 2 TD; Abram Ritchie (LJ) 3 rec., 142 yards, 2 TD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrBAJ_0hpc3mKt00

Area

Western 49, Benton Central 12

Carroll 43, Southern Wells 6

Clinton Prairie 54, Tri-Central 28: Seth Whitlock (CP) 13 car., 186 yards, 2 TD; Stephen Dunford (CP) 7 car., 119 yards, TD, 4-5 passing, TD; Jaycob Wilson (CP) 11 car., 105 yards, TD; Cayden Davis (CP) 4 car., 85 yards, TD, 32-yard TD reception, 97-yard kickoff return TD

Culver 18, West Central 0

Danville 49, Crawfordsville 6

Fountain Central 38, Covington 14: Owen Acton (FC) 25 car., 119 yards, 3 TD, 4-8 passing, 94 yards, 2 TD; Dawson Blue (FC) 2 TD receptions

Frontier 6, Clinton Central 0

Kankakee Valley 53, North Newton 0

Lebanon 27, North Montgomery 6

North White 7, Tri-County 0

Parke Heritage 46, Attica 6

Rensselaer 34, Twin Lakes 7

Seeger 35, Riverton Parke 22: Noah Stephen (See) 7-11, 190 yards, 2 TD; Peyton Chinn (See) 10 car., 156 yards, TD

Sheridan 47, Delphi 14

South Newton 54, Lake Station 36: Evyn Krug (SN) 17 car., 200 yards, 2 TD, 9-17 passing, 161 yards, 5 TD; Lucas Bogucki (SN) 4 rec., 91 yards, 2 TD

Southmont 60, Frankfort 7: Wyatt Woodall (Smt) 9 car., 113 yards, TD; Carson Chadd (Smt) 2 car., 68 yards, 2 TD

