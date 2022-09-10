Football: A.J. Miller and Luke Iuliano deliver for Rye when push comes to shove

BREWSTER – Sometimes willpower isn’t enough.

Rye quarterback A.J. Miller was caught up in traffic on the goal line with time running short. He was looking to avoid the upset and losing momentum when Garnets center Luke Iuliano provided timely leverage.

The pushing and shoving was the difference.

Miller was propelled into the end zone with 17 seconds to play Friday, capping a memorable comeback and giving Rye a 34-30 win over Brewster.

It was a matter of inches.

“That was close,” said Miller, who was in the grasp of three Bears defenders. “I was looking at the refs to see if they were making the call. I really didn’t know.”

Class AA: Despite new players in key spots, Carmel looks like the Rams of old

Scoreboard: Week 1 recaps from around Section 1 and the region

Brewster had a surprising 23-6 lead after Julius Walters returned a kick 85 yards for a touchdown with 3:44 left in the third quarter. Momentum, though, began to shift more and more with each injury timeout. The departure of Marco Accurso left a hole on the defensive line big enough to run a quarterback through in the final minute.

“They are one of the elite teams and you have to play four quarters,” Bears coach Ed Mulvihill said. “We were gassed. We had a couple of quick injuries, so guys had to play a lot of football tonight and they were tired, but Rye still had to make plays and they were fantastic.”

Brewster quarterback Massimo Parrello missed a majority of the second half with severe leg cramps but came back on to score on a 7-yard run with 10:46 to play. Kevin Perez added the PAT and the lead was 30-20. Miller hit Rafferty McSweeney for a 19-yard touchdown a short time later and Shepherd Griffiths added the kick to set up the late-game drama.

There was some defense played in the second half.

Luke Sanchez broke up a fourth-down pass to get Rye off the field with 3:28 remaining. Jake Kessner then came up with a pair of tackles for a loss to give the Garnets another chance.

“Our defense stepped up when it needed to,” Kessner said. “When the quarterback fumbled the ball on third down I was only thinking about hitting him hard, keeping us alive.”

What it means

Rye won easily last week so none of the newcomers playing starring roles felt real pressure. Now they have. Miller definitely became a more confident leader.

“He had a tough first half,” Garnets coach Dino Garr said. “He was a little off and wasn’t getting the zip on his throws he normally gets. Nobody gave up on him and the players started making plays.”

Player of the game

Linemen need love, too, and Iuliano may not come up with a bigger assist this season, but Miller was outstanding after the intermission so he gets the game ball.

By the numbers

Rye (2-0, 1-0): Miller completed 18 of 27 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 10 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. … Tommy Richardson had 90 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. ... Griffiths has six catches for 120 yards and McSweeney had six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Brewster (0-1, 0-1): Despite missing a good chunk of the second half, Parrello ran for 74 yards and one touchdown and threw for 84 yards and two touchdowns. … Perez went 3 for 4 on PATs and kicked a 37-yard field goal.

They said it

“That was a really good battle,” Miller said. “It was a tough first half, but we bounced back and played really well. I’m proud of the guys. Brewster came out with animosity. They were hitting and showing us up in the first half. We needed to be the better football team in the second half, and I think we showed that we were.”

“Right to the end, I was proud of these guys,” Mulvihill said. “It was a great high school game with a great atmosphere. Brewster is always a great place to watch a game so we had a lot of fun.”

“They were well prepared and did a great job,” Garr said of the Bears. “We helped them a little, but they were making plays and we weren’t, especially on third and fourth down. They kept making plays.”

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Football: A.J. Miller and Luke Iuliano deliver for Rye when push comes to shove