L'Observateur

Girls on the Run Bayou Region hosts volleyball & cornhole tournament

HOUMA — Girls on the Run Bayou Region will host its first volleyball and cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Sandbox (710 Corporate Drive., Houma). The tournament is open to the public. Registration for a four-person volleyball team is $100, registration for a two-person cornhole team is $50, and a four-person cornhole team is $100. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Girls on the Run Bayou Region program. A 50/50 raffle will also be available. For more event information and to register for a team, visit https://www.gotrbayouregion.org/fun-run.
HOUMA, LA
L'Observateur

Thibodaux Regional Health System welcomes Dr. Martin Duplantier

THIBODAUX – Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Martin J. Duplantier, DDS, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, to the active medical staff. Dr. Duplantier has joined Oral Facial Surgery Center, Drs. Christopher Saal and David Baughman. Dr. Martin J. Duplantier is board certified in Oral...
THIBODAUX, LA
L'Observateur

OrthoLA celebrates 15 years of providing specialized care

LAPLACE — When Dr. Jason Higgins and Dr. David Elias hung their shingle in Thibodaux in the fall of 2007, they marked the beginning of a business that would grow to provide specialized orthopaedic care to communities across Southeast Louisiana, including the River Parishes. OrthoLA’s team of board-certified, fellowship-trained...
THIBODAUX, LA
L'Observateur

St. Charles Catholic holds off Lutcher for 21-20 win

LAPLACE — St. Charles Catholic High School’s football team has gone undefeated since Coach Wayne Stein took the reins at the beginning of the 2021 season. The stellar Lutcher Bulldogs threatened to end the year-long winning streak last Friday night in LaPlace, but the Comets lived up to their name as defending champions when a clutch tackle in the final moments of the game sealed the 21-20 victory.
LUTCHER, LA
L'Observateur

Registration open for Fall Adult Art Class

RESERVE — Instructor Karin Anderson Duroux will host a Fall Adult Art Class with the St. John the Baptist Parish Parks and Recreation Department from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The class will take place at REGALA Gymnasium, 200 REGALA Park Road in Reserve. The cost...
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

Moon Landrieu remembered for breaking barriers

The headlines of a statewide newspaper read, ‘He gave his life for other people.’ The article spoke of a former New Orleans mayor, Moon Landrieu, who died last week at age 92. When elected in 1970, he broke the barriers and integrated public service. Darrell Saizan, one of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Joy Banner joins LSU discussion on portrayal of slavery on 9/13

BATON ROUGE – The Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication will host the season five opener of Racism: Dismantling the System, “Narrative Shifting: Centering the Humanity of the Enslaved on Plantations” on Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. CT. The discussion will explore how plantations have historically presented the story of slavery and solutions to change these distorted narratives.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/5 to 9/9

During the week of September 5 – September 9, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Sheriff visits with second graders

Sheriff Mike Tregre recently visited with second graders at Riverside Academy in Reserve. Sheriff Tregre spoke to the children about personal safety and “stranger danger.” He also stressed to the children that police officers work hard to keep them safe. Officers are their friends and community helpers, he told the students.
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

Registration opening soon for Christmas Angel Tree

LAPLACE — The Salvation Army Greater New Orleans Command — serving the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany — will soon begin taking applications for families of young children and senior citizens who wish to have their name on a Christmas Tree ornament for the organization’s Angel Tree and Silver Bells Christmas adoption program.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana Rapper Michael Tyler AKA Mystikal Indicted on Numerous Charges

On last week, an Ascension Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 51 year old Michael Tyler of 36491 Retreat Ln Prairieville, LA for the charges of First Degree Rape, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, Simple Robbery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

NRC Finalizes White Finding at the Waterford Nuclear Power Plant

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has notified Entergy Operations of its final determination that an inspection finding at the Waterford nuclear power plant in Killona, Louisiana, has low-to-moderate safety significance. The finding involved an error associated with a radiation monitor calibration, which introduced the potential to reduce the accuracy of some...
KILLONA, LA
L'Observateur

Chief Credit Officer Admits to Conspiracy to Defraud First NBC Bank

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that WILLIAM J. BURNELL (“BURNELL”), age 72, a resident of Kenner, Louisiana, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to defraud First NBC Bank (“ Bank “), the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017. According...
KENNER, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO seeks help identifying driver of truck

The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identifying the driver of this truck who illegally dumped sofas on U.S. 51 and Main Street in LaPlace on Sunday, September 3, about 7:30 p.m., and Monday, September 4, about 3:30 p.m. Officers believe the driver is from the Kenner area.
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO offering $5k reward for home invasion information

UPDATE: The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest in a home invasion that occurred last night at a residence on Rufus Bankston Rd. Chief Travis asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers @ 800-554-5245. Original Release. Late...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

AMELIA WOMAN DIES IN RV FIRE

ST. MARY PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) continues its investigation into a deadly RV fire in Amelia at the end of last week. Just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, the Amelia Fire Department responded to a report of a recreational vehicle (RV) fire located in the 200 block of West Side Park Lane. Unfortunately, firefighters located the body of a female victim in the kitchenette area of the motor home.
AMELIA, LA

