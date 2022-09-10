Read full article on original website
Related
L'Observateur
Reflections: Wallace ancestors were community-minded
LAPLACE — Nearing her 82nd birthday, Willamease Batiste is honored to hold onto photos and memories that once belonged to her ancestors in the town of Wallace. Willamease grew up on West Ninth Street in the family-oriented community known as Woodville. One of nine siblings, she is the daughter of the late Eurin Holland Sr. and Margaret Jackson Holland, who were born at the turn of the 20th Century.
L'Observateur
Registration opening soon for Christmas Angel Tree
LAPLACE — The Salvation Army Greater New Orleans Command — serving the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany — will soon begin taking applications for families of young children and senior citizens who wish to have their name on a Christmas Tree ornament for the organization’s Angel Tree and Silver Bells Christmas adoption program.
L'Observateur
Registration open for Fall Adult Art Class
RESERVE — Instructor Karin Anderson Duroux will host a Fall Adult Art Class with the St. John the Baptist Parish Parks and Recreation Department from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The class will take place at REGALA Gymnasium, 200 REGALA Park Road in Reserve. The cost...
Beer bottles become a beach on the North Shore
In Covington, turns out the sands of time are green with envy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL AWARDS $167,587 IN GRANTS TO FIGHT LITTER AND REDUCE WASTE
MANDEVILLE, La. – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), a non-profit focused on fighting litter statewide, is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022-23 Healthy Communities and Community Affiliate grant programs, totaling $167,587. KLB’s Healthy Community Grant program has approved up to $108,991 in reimbursement grants for projects and programs...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/5 to 9/9
During the week of September 5 – September 9, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
L'Observateur
LDWF to Host National Hunting and Fishing Day Events at Locations Across the State Sept. 24
After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration is back, set for Sept. 24 at four locations around the state. Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in Woodworth, Bodcau Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Haughton and Black...
RELATED PEOPLE
L'Observateur
OrthoLA celebrates 15 years of providing specialized care
LAPLACE — When Dr. Jason Higgins and Dr. David Elias hung their shingle in Thibodaux in the fall of 2007, they marked the beginning of a business that would grow to provide specialized orthopaedic care to communities across Southeast Louisiana, including the River Parishes. OrthoLA’s team of board-certified, fellowship-trained...
L'Observateur
LDWF has Completed the Construction of Two Oyster Reefs in Drum Bay
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has completed the construction of two oyster reefs totaling approximately 230 acres in Drum Bay (St. Bernard Parish) to increase oyster habitat and fisheries production. The construction process, known as cultch planting, is a proven habitat improvement technique used by LDWF. This...
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L'Observateur
Registration still open for Fall Team Up to Clean Up
LAPLACE — Registration is still open for the Fall Team Up to Clean Up, which will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17. Volunteers are needed! Please register by calling985-652-9569. Team Up to Clean Up can help protect your property from drainage and flood problems. Voluntarily...
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 9/5 to 9/11
CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. DIEZ, DAX 31 45068 ROBIN TRAIL, ST AMANT, LA 70447. LANDERNO, WENDELL 49 1744 OLD HIGHWAY, PORT BARRE 70577. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – ATTEMPTED UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) MILLIEN, ARTHUR JR 56 911...
an17.com
DOTD adds three-way stop at interchange of LA 22 at LA 445 east of Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Louisiana could see state’s largest Powerball jackpot winner after tonight’s drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. (BRPROUD) – It’s that time again!. The Powerball jackpot is approaching $200 million with the next drawing taking place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 12. The estimated jackpot sits at $193 million and a single winner could take home a lump-sum payment of $105.3...
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
L'Observateur
Pearl River Man Cited for Harassment of Hunters in St. Tammany Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Pearl River man for an alleged violation on Sept. 8 in St. Tammany Parish. Agents cited Hunter Sessions, 29, for harassment of hunters on the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Agents were notified about Sessions harassing an alligator hunter...
L'Observateur
Southern Pipe & Supply named Top 10 place to work in construction nationwide
LAPLACE – Southern Pipe & Supply has been named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Construction, earning a spot in the Top 10 of companies nationwide. This is the company’s sixth time to be recognized by the prestigious Fortune magazine, and its first to be named to publication’s Construction List.
Comments / 0