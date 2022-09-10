HOUMA — Girls on the Run Bayou Region will host its first volleyball and cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Sandbox (710 Corporate Drive., Houma). The tournament is open to the public. Registration for a four-person volleyball team is $100, registration for a two-person cornhole team is $50, and a four-person cornhole team is $100. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Girls on the Run Bayou Region program. A 50/50 raffle will also be available. For more event information and to register for a team, visit https://www.gotrbayouregion.org/fun-run.

HOUMA, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO