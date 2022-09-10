Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Girls on the Run Bayou Region hosts volleyball & cornhole tournament
HOUMA — Girls on the Run Bayou Region will host its first volleyball and cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Sandbox (710 Corporate Drive., Houma). The tournament is open to the public. Registration for a four-person volleyball team is $100, registration for a two-person cornhole team is $50, and a four-person cornhole team is $100. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Girls on the Run Bayou Region program. A 50/50 raffle will also be available. For more event information and to register for a team, visit https://www.gotrbayouregion.org/fun-run.
L'Observateur
Registration open for Fall Adult Art Class
RESERVE — Instructor Karin Anderson Duroux will host a Fall Adult Art Class with the St. John the Baptist Parish Parks and Recreation Department from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The class will take place at REGALA Gymnasium, 200 REGALA Park Road in Reserve. The cost...
L'Observateur
Thibodaux Regional Health System welcomes Dr. Martin Duplantier
THIBODAUX – Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Martin J. Duplantier, DDS, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, to the active medical staff. Dr. Duplantier has joined Oral Facial Surgery Center, Drs. Christopher Saal and David Baughman. Dr. Martin J. Duplantier is board certified in Oral...
L'Observateur
OrthoLA celebrates 15 years of providing specialized care
LAPLACE — When Dr. Jason Higgins and Dr. David Elias hung their shingle in Thibodaux in the fall of 2007, they marked the beginning of a business that would grow to provide specialized orthopaedic care to communities across Southeast Louisiana, including the River Parishes. OrthoLA’s team of board-certified, fellowship-trained...
L'Observateur
LDWF to Host National Hunting and Fishing Day Events at Locations Across the State Sept. 24
After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration is back, set for Sept. 24 at four locations around the state. Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in Woodworth, Bodcau Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Haughton and Black...
L'Observateur
Registration opening soon for Christmas Angel Tree
LAPLACE — The Salvation Army Greater New Orleans Command — serving the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany — will soon begin taking applications for families of young children and senior citizens who wish to have their name on a Christmas Tree ornament for the organization’s Angel Tree and Silver Bells Christmas adoption program.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/5 to 9/9
During the week of September 5 – September 9, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to...
L'Observateur
Bigger than football: Wildcats bring aid to Mississippi opponent enduring water crisis
RESERVE — When the East St. John football team traveled to Jackson, Mississippi last Friday to face Lanier High School, they brought along a U-Haul truck filled with pallets of bottled water to help a community in need. Ranata Coxie, a football parent and class of 1998 alumna, first...
L'Observateur
SJSO seeks help identifying driver of truck
The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identifying the driver of this truck who illegally dumped sofas on U.S. 51 and Main Street in LaPlace on Sunday, September 3, about 7:30 p.m., and Monday, September 4, about 3:30 p.m. Officers believe the driver is from the Kenner area.
L'Observateur
Louisiana Rapper Michael Tyler AKA Mystikal Indicted on Numerous Charges
On last week, an Ascension Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 51 year old Michael Tyler of 36491 Retreat Ln Prairieville, LA for the charges of First Degree Rape, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, Simple Robbery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
L'Observateur
Governor, LDH leaders receive their flu and updated COVID boosters, encourage Louisianans to ‘make a plan’
BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Health leadership received their seasonal flu and updated COVID-19 booster shots today at Our Lady of the Lake’s North Baton Rouge Clinic. They urged other Louisianans to stay up to date on their vaccines as we head into the fall.
L'Observateur
Moon Landrieu remembered for breaking barriers
The headlines of a statewide newspaper read, ‘He gave his life for other people.’ The article spoke of a former New Orleans mayor, Moon Landrieu, who died last week at age 92. When elected in 1970, he broke the barriers and integrated public service. Darrell Saizan, one of...
L'Observateur
Chief Credit Officer Admits to Conspiracy to Defraud First NBC Bank
NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that WILLIAM J. BURNELL (“BURNELL”), age 72, a resident of Kenner, Louisiana, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to defraud First NBC Bank (“ Bank “), the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017. According...
L'Observateur
AMELIA WOMAN DIES IN RV FIRE
ST. MARY PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) continues its investigation into a deadly RV fire in Amelia at the end of last week. Just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, the Amelia Fire Department responded to a report of a recreational vehicle (RV) fire located in the 200 block of West Side Park Lane. Unfortunately, firefighters located the body of a female victim in the kitchenette area of the motor home.
L'Observateur
Pearl River Man Cited for Harassment of Hunters in St. Tammany Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Pearl River man for an alleged violation on Sept. 8 in St. Tammany Parish. Agents cited Hunter Sessions, 29, for harassment of hunters on the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Agents were notified about Sessions harassing an alligator hunter...
L'Observateur
Sheriff visits with second graders
Sheriff Mike Tregre recently visited with second graders at Riverside Academy in Reserve. Sheriff Tregre spoke to the children about personal safety and “stranger danger.” He also stressed to the children that police officers work hard to keep them safe. Officers are their friends and community helpers, he told the students.
L'Observateur
NRC Finalizes White Finding at the Waterford Nuclear Power Plant
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has notified Entergy Operations of its final determination that an inspection finding at the Waterford nuclear power plant in Killona, Louisiana, has low-to-moderate safety significance. The finding involved an error associated with a radiation monitor calibration, which introduced the potential to reduce the accuracy of some...
L'Observateur
TPSO offering $5k reward for home invasion information
UPDATE: The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest in a home invasion that occurred last night at a residence on Rufus Bankston Rd. Chief Travis asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers @ 800-554-5245. Original Release. Late...
L'Observateur
TPSO: Late Night Home Invasion Leaves One Dead, Juvenile In Stable Condition
Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before 11:30 PM on September 12, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office received a call regarding three or four black males entering a Rufus Bankston Road residence while armed with guns. As deputies were responding, shots were fired inside the apartment. Upon arrival, deputies discovered...
L'Observateur
Lutcher Man Indicted for Attempted 1st Degree Murder of 4-Year-Old
On last week, an Ascension Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 27-year-old Clydedric Joseph of 2190 Levy Caudet St. Lutcher, LA for the charge of Attempted 1st Degree Murder. On July 25, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded to an area hospital regarding a juvenile cruelty...
