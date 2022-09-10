Read full article on original website
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
L'Observateur
Registration open for Fall Adult Art Class
RESERVE — Instructor Karin Anderson Duroux will host a Fall Adult Art Class with the St. John the Baptist Parish Parks and Recreation Department from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The class will take place at REGALA Gymnasium, 200 REGALA Park Road in Reserve. The cost...
L'Observateur
Thibodaux Regional Health System welcomes Dr. Martin Duplantier
THIBODAUX – Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Martin J. Duplantier, DDS, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, to the active medical staff. Dr. Duplantier has joined Oral Facial Surgery Center, Drs. Christopher Saal and David Baughman. Dr. Martin J. Duplantier is board certified in Oral...
houmatimes.com
We Inspire LA to Celebrate grand opening in Houma
We Inspire LA will celebrate the grand opening of its Houma-based transitional housing program with a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Wednesday, September 14, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The non-profit organization invites the community to come out and celebrate the grand opening of the facility. “We Inspire La is...
L'Observateur
OrthoLA celebrates 15 years of providing specialized care
LAPLACE — When Dr. Jason Higgins and Dr. David Elias hung their shingle in Thibodaux in the fall of 2007, they marked the beginning of a business that would grow to provide specialized orthopaedic care to communities across Southeast Louisiana, including the River Parishes. OrthoLA’s team of board-certified, fellowship-trained...
L'Observateur
Registration opening soon for Christmas Angel Tree
LAPLACE — The Salvation Army Greater New Orleans Command — serving the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany — will soon begin taking applications for families of young children and senior citizens who wish to have their name on a Christmas Tree ornament for the organization’s Angel Tree and Silver Bells Christmas adoption program.
L'Observateur
Sheriff visits with second graders
Sheriff Mike Tregre recently visited with second graders at Riverside Academy in Reserve. Sheriff Tregre spoke to the children about personal safety and “stranger danger.” He also stressed to the children that police officers work hard to keep them safe. Officers are their friends and community helpers, he told the students.
L'Observateur
Girls on the Run Bayou Region hosts volleyball & cornhole tournament
HOUMA — Girls on the Run Bayou Region will host its first volleyball and cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Sandbox (710 Corporate Drive., Houma). The tournament is open to the public. Registration for a four-person volleyball team is $100, registration for a two-person cornhole team is $50, and a four-person cornhole team is $100. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Girls on the Run Bayou Region program. A 50/50 raffle will also be available. For more event information and to register for a team, visit https://www.gotrbayouregion.org/fun-run.
NOLA.com
Slidell leaders eye plan to revitalize Slidell waterfront, Olde Towne area
For years, Slidell officials have touted a desire to make the city's Olde Towne area a place that would attract locals and visitors alike, with new amenities to draw people to the area's shops, restaurants and bars. Last January, the city hired two consulting firms to draft a masterplan to...
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
an17.com
Tangipahoa Parish Council Sept 12
The local head of the Governor’s task force on Rural Revitalization, Major Coleman, addressed the Tangipahoa Parish Council Monday night in Amite. The council also discussed hiring an independent contractor to clean up blighted property in the Tickfaw area and went into executive session to discuss the jail lawsuit.
NOLA.com
Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time
Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again
Vauchel Cojoe, a former cab driver in Uptown New Orleans, found herself living under an overpass for several months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was overwhelming for me,” Cojoe said. “My mental health was kicked in… I’d be depressed a lot.” Cojoe was considered an essential worker during the pandemic, but an injury from an […] The post Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
L'Observateur
SJSO seeks help identifying driver of truck
The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identifying the driver of this truck who illegally dumped sofas on U.S. 51 and Main Street in LaPlace on Sunday, September 3, about 7:30 p.m., and Monday, September 4, about 3:30 p.m. Officers believe the driver is from the Kenner area.
WDSU
St. Tammany Crab Festival returns to Slidell after two years
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Crab Festival returned to Slidell Heritage Park for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, bringing with it a NorthShore tradition. “Since 2019. It’s the first time doing it, man. This means a lot to us. It means a whole lot to us because a two-year layoff because of COVID, now you can see everybody is ready to come back out and party," said Delwin Jones, a promoter for the event.
L'Observateur
Bigger than football: Wildcats bring aid to Mississippi opponent enduring water crisis
RESERVE — When the East St. John football team traveled to Jackson, Mississippi last Friday to face Lanier High School, they brought along a U-Haul truck filled with pallets of bottled water to help a community in need. Ranata Coxie, a football parent and class of 1998 alumna, first...
L'Observateur
Governor, LDH leaders receive their flu and updated COVID boosters, encourage Louisianans to ‘make a plan’
BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Health leadership received their seasonal flu and updated COVID-19 booster shots today at Our Lady of the Lake’s North Baton Rouge Clinic. They urged other Louisianans to stay up to date on their vaccines as we head into the fall.
L'Observateur
Moon Landrieu remembered for breaking barriers
The headlines of a statewide newspaper read, ‘He gave his life for other people.’ The article spoke of a former New Orleans mayor, Moon Landrieu, who died last week at age 92. When elected in 1970, he broke the barriers and integrated public service. Darrell Saizan, one of...
Beer bottles become a beach on the North Shore
In Covington, turns out the sands of time are green with envy.
houmatimes.com
Two years in the making: Big Mike’s ‘Boss Hog’ Makes it to Houma
Big Mike’s BBQ is a Houma staple, not only for the food but for being rooted in the community. The restaurant is working on building a new Houma location which will house a 4,000-pound pit named “Boss Hog.” Boss Hog has finally made it home to Houma.
WDSU
Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area
NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
