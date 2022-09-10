Read full article on original website
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
L'Observateur
Registration opening soon for Christmas Angel Tree
LAPLACE — The Salvation Army Greater New Orleans Command — serving the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany — will soon begin taking applications for families of young children and senior citizens who wish to have their name on a Christmas Tree ornament for the organization’s Angel Tree and Silver Bells Christmas adoption program.
L'Observateur
Sheriff visits with second graders
Sheriff Mike Tregre recently visited with second graders at Riverside Academy in Reserve. Sheriff Tregre spoke to the children about personal safety and “stranger danger.” He also stressed to the children that police officers work hard to keep them safe. Officers are their friends and community helpers, he told the students.
L'Observateur
OrthoLA celebrates 15 years of providing specialized care
LAPLACE — When Dr. Jason Higgins and Dr. David Elias hung their shingle in Thibodaux in the fall of 2007, they marked the beginning of a business that would grow to provide specialized orthopaedic care to communities across Southeast Louisiana, including the River Parishes. OrthoLA’s team of board-certified, fellowship-trained...
L'Observateur
Thibodaux Regional Health System welcomes Dr. Martin Duplantier
THIBODAUX – Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Martin J. Duplantier, DDS, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, to the active medical staff. Dr. Duplantier has joined Oral Facial Surgery Center, Drs. Christopher Saal and David Baughman. Dr. Martin J. Duplantier is board certified in Oral...
L'Observateur
Moon Landrieu remembered for breaking barriers
The headlines of a statewide newspaper read, ‘He gave his life for other people.’ The article spoke of a former New Orleans mayor, Moon Landrieu, who died last week at age 92. When elected in 1970, he broke the barriers and integrated public service. Darrell Saizan, one of...
houmatimes.com
We Inspire LA to Celebrate grand opening in Houma
We Inspire LA will celebrate the grand opening of its Houma-based transitional housing program with a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Wednesday, September 14, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The non-profit organization invites the community to come out and celebrate the grand opening of the facility. “We Inspire La is...
brproud.com
EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
L'Observateur
SJSO seeks help identifying driver of truck
The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identifying the driver of this truck who illegally dumped sofas on U.S. 51 and Main Street in LaPlace on Sunday, September 3, about 7:30 p.m., and Monday, September 4, about 3:30 p.m. Officers believe the driver is from the Kenner area.
L'Observateur
Registration open for Fall Adult Art Class
RESERVE — Instructor Karin Anderson Duroux will host a Fall Adult Art Class with the St. John the Baptist Parish Parks and Recreation Department from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The class will take place at REGALA Gymnasium, 200 REGALA Park Road in Reserve. The cost...
L'Observateur
LDWF to Host National Hunting and Fishing Day Events at Locations Across the State Sept. 24
After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration is back, set for Sept. 24 at four locations around the state. Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in Woodworth, Bodcau Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Haughton and Black...
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
L'Observateur
National Institutes of Health awards LSU speech-language pathologists $2.8M for groundbreaking research
BATON ROUGE – Within all dialects of English and within all cultures and languages, about two children in every classroom struggle to learn language as well as their siblings and peers and would be diagnosed with a Developmental Language Disorder, according to DLD and Me. Without clinical services, they are at risk for later literacy difficulties, school drop-out and social and sexual victimization. Unfortunately, most tests used for early identification of Developmental Language Disorder have not been designed for all children who live in Louisiana, a state well-known for its culture and diversity in dialects including rural and urban varieties of African American English, Southern White English, Cajun and Creole English and Spanish-influenced English. As a result of poor test construction, children may be misdiagnosed or overlooked for Developmental Language Disorder if they do not speak the dialect targeted on the test.
L'Observateur
Chief Credit Officer Admits to Conspiracy to Defraud First NBC Bank
NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that WILLIAM J. BURNELL (“BURNELL”), age 72, a resident of Kenner, Louisiana, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to defraud First NBC Bank (“ Bank “), the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017. According...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Scotlandville High to continue with virtual learning on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville High School announced they will continue with online learning through at least Tuesday, September 13. The change came after plumbing issues caused the school’s E-building to flood. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said updates will be given on the progress of...
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
L'Observateur
Joy Banner joins LSU discussion on portrayal of slavery on 9/13
BATON ROUGE – The Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication will host the season five opener of Racism: Dismantling the System, “Narrative Shifting: Centering the Humanity of the Enslaved on Plantations” on Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. CT. The discussion will explore how plantations have historically presented the story of slavery and solutions to change these distorted narratives.
L'Observateur
Girls on the Run Bayou Region hosts volleyball & cornhole tournament
HOUMA — Girls on the Run Bayou Region will host its first volleyball and cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Sandbox (710 Corporate Drive., Houma). The tournament is open to the public. Registration for a four-person volleyball team is $100, registration for a two-person cornhole team is $50, and a four-person cornhole team is $100. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Girls on the Run Bayou Region program. A 50/50 raffle will also be available. For more event information and to register for a team, visit https://www.gotrbayouregion.org/fun-run.
L'Observateur
Pearl River Man Cited for Harassment of Hunters in St. Tammany Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Pearl River man for an alleged violation on Sept. 8 in St. Tammany Parish. Agents cited Hunter Sessions, 29, for harassment of hunters on the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Agents were notified about Sessions harassing an alligator hunter...
Family, friends say farewell to former New Orleans mayor
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Heartfelt stories of a man’s courage, generosity, faith and love for his family were heard Saturday as family and friends bid farewell to former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, whose legacy includes standing against segregation at a time when some preferred the status quo. Landrieu died Monday at the age of 92. His son, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, talked about his father without any notes, saying if he’d had some, his father “would jump out of that coffin and strangle me.” The remark drew laughter from the hundreds gathered inside Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on the campus of Loyola University New Orleans. Among those in attendance were Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Landrieu said his father gave him his first political lesson when he was a child after diving off a shed and getting stuck.
