BATON ROUGE – Within all dialects of English and within all cultures and languages, about two children in every classroom struggle to learn language as well as their siblings and peers and would be diagnosed with a Developmental Language Disorder, according to DLD and Me. Without clinical services, they are at risk for later literacy difficulties, school drop-out and social and sexual victimization. Unfortunately, most tests used for early identification of Developmental Language Disorder have not been designed for all children who live in Louisiana, a state well-known for its culture and diversity in dialects including rural and urban varieties of African American English, Southern White English, Cajun and Creole English and Spanish-influenced English. As a result of poor test construction, children may be misdiagnosed or overlooked for Developmental Language Disorder if they do not speak the dialect targeted on the test.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO