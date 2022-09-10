Read full article on original website
Red Oak seeking first 4-0 start in 51 years
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football team has a chance to do something it hasn't done since 1971. The Tigers have already accomplished something they hadn't done in 15 years -- a 3-0 start thanks to wins over Riverside, West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley. Red Oak's fast start...
AHSTW riding stingy defense into undefeated showdown with Mount Ayr
(Avoca) – The AHSTW football team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2018 as they head into a showdown with Mount Ayr this week. The KMA State Class A No. 10 Vikings picked up wins over IKM-Manning and Earlham to start the year before grinding out a 28-0 win at Southwest Valley last week.
Missouri 8-Player No. 2 Worth County set for undefeated showdown with Albany
(Grant City) -- Missouri Class 8-Player No. 2 Worth County has picked up right where they left off from their state runner-up season a year ago. The Tigers (3-0) have rolled to dominant wins over South Holt, St. Joseph Christian and Bishop LeBlond in their first three contests. “(The kids)...
Glenwood ready to take shot at 3A No. 1 Harlan
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football has tested themselves early in the 2022 football season, but their most daunting challenge might be the one that lies ahead on Friday night. The Rams are 2-1 on the year with wins over Atlantic and Abraham Lincoln. The lone loss on their record was a defeat to 4A No. 6 Indianola, but they also had an early defeat at the hands of 5A No. 9 Sioux City East expunged from the record books.
KMAland Tennis (9/14): Maryville's Hansen, Wood team up for second-place finish at Cameron
(Cameron) -- Maryville’s doubles team of Lily Hansen and Kensley Wood came in with a second place finish in their bracket at the Cameron Tournament on Wednesday. Hansen and Wood went 3-1 on the day at the No. 3 doubles position while Jaci Elston took fourth at No. 2 singles.
KMAland Girls XC (9/12): East Atchison, Platte Valley's claim titles in Tarkio
(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Mya Wray won championships in Tarkio, Central Decatur and MSTM ran well at Pleasantville and Ava Rush had a strong run for Atlantic at Ballard on Monday in KMAland Girls XC. Paul Fish Invitational (at Red Oak) Mayson Hartley, Raenna Henke and Maya Hunter went...
Clarinda claims 3 championships, Riverside runs to the other at Paul Fish Invitational
(Red Oak) -- Clarinda won three of a possible four championships while Riverside grabbed the other at the fourth annual Paul Fish Invitational at the Red Oak Country Club on Monday. The Cardinals girls went 1-2-3, put four in the top five and five in the top eight on their...
KMAland Boys XC (9/12): Mound City's Zembles, Glenwood boys run well
(KMAland) -- A great day for Glenwood at Ballard, a title for Mound City’s Keaton Zembles, a runner-up for Vincent Carcamo of CD and more from Monday in KMAland Boys XC. Paul Fish Invitational (at Red Oak) Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder and the Riverside boys claimed championships in Red Oak...
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, September 15th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has Shenandoah/St. Albert and Southwest Valley/Griswold volleyball tonight to highlight another busy Thursday. Check out the full slate below. AT Interstate 35 (Creston) AT Panorama (Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Tri-Center, Nodaway Valley, Boyer Valley, CAM, Exira/EHK, Ankeny Christian, Orient-Macksburg) AT Blair (West Harrison, Abraham Lincoln)
Riverside XC 'not waiting' for success
(Oakland) -- The Riverside cross country team's recent growth was on full display Monday at the Paul Fish Invitational in Red Oak. The Bulldogs posted top two team finishes in both races, highlighted by a championship outing in the boys race. "The girls came out and set the tone right...
Leo Ray Brinson, 82, of Barnard, MO
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 15, 2022. Notes:Leo passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the hospital in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Edith Louise Bailey, 91, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:, Private Family Graveside Service and Inurnment. Memorials: Edith Bailey Memorial Fund.
Walter Eugene "Gene" Gleaves, age 92, Oakland, IA
Visitation Location: Oakland United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Gene's name. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa. Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery.
Ken Lauridsen, 90, Henderson, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 16, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to service) Memorials: Family will direct memorials. Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson. Cemetery: Villisca, IA Cemetery.
Sandi Landsness
Service:Celebration of Life VisitationName:Sandi LandsnessPronunciation: Age:78From:Atlantic…
Red Oak board approves school security, vulnerability assessments
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials hope an upcoming assessment can address any possible shortcomings regarding building security. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School Board approved a contract with Strategos International LLC out of Kansas City for physical security and vulnerability assessments and to review the district's current emergency operations plan. In total, the assessments come in at $16,188. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the contract comes in light of a recent announcement from Governor Kim Reynolds' office allocating $100 million to enhance school safety across the state.
Dallas County wreck takes Lenox man's life
(Woodward) -- A Lenox man was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Dallas County earlier this week. The Iowa State Patrol Wednesday released information on an fatal accident occurring Monday afternoon. Authorities say 39-year-old Jason Lee Johnson of Lenox was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on 150th Street east of S Avenue in Woodward. Johnson's 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup was eastbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a field drive. The collision caused the pickup to overturn. The patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seat belt.
Clarinda wastewater plant project nearing end
(Clarinda) – Construction on a new wastewater treatment facility in Clarinda is nearly complete. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Inc. – the project’s general contractor – for just over $244,000. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the new plant has been up and running and the contractor is finishing up some last-minute items.
Shenandoah man booked for attempted burglary
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest over the weekend. The Shenandoah Police Department says 41-year-old Eric Steve Koehler was arrested around 8 a.m. Saturday for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle -- a serious misdemeanor -- and public intoxication -- a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say Koehler's arrest comes after officers were called to the 500 block of West Valley in Shenandoah for an individual attempting to get into a parked vehicle.
