ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Biden's Economic Plans Will Shift Investment To 'Forgotten' U.S. Cities -Yellen

The Biden administration's recently enacted spending plans for green energy, technology and infrastructure will shift investment more broadly across the United States, not just to prosperous coastal cities, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to argue on Thursday. In excerpts from a speech Yellen is due to deliver in Detroit, she...
DETROIT, MI
AFP

Sweden's right-wing in talks to form govt with far-right

Sweden's incoming leader got to work Thursday on the thorny task of building a government supported for the first time by the far-right, a day after securing a slim election victory. Speaker of parliament Andreas Norlen said Thursday he would summon party leaders for talks next week before assigning Kristersson the task of building a government, opening a period of formal negotiations.
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy