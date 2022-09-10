Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Biden's Economic Plans Will Shift Investment To 'Forgotten' U.S. Cities -Yellen
The Biden administration's recently enacted spending plans for green energy, technology and infrastructure will shift investment more broadly across the United States, not just to prosperous coastal cities, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to argue on Thursday. In excerpts from a speech Yellen is due to deliver in Detroit, she...
Sweden's right-wing in talks to form govt with far-right
Sweden's incoming leader got to work Thursday on the thorny task of building a government supported for the first time by the far-right, a day after securing a slim election victory. Speaker of parliament Andreas Norlen said Thursday he would summon party leaders for talks next week before assigning Kristersson the task of building a government, opening a period of formal negotiations.
