ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of September 14, 2022

Ms. Martha J. Miller, age 80, of Mobile, Ala., passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 in Mobile. She was born in Atmore, Ala. to Kelon Augusta and Buna Hardy Norris. She was of the Assemblies of God faith. She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers and three...
MOBILE, AL
Evie M.

Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida

US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
MILTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Foley, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Foley, AL
City
Saraland, AL
City
Daphne, AL
Local
Alabama Football
AL.com

Mobile County environmental officer arrested on rape charge

An officer with the Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Department was arrested Wednesday on rape and other charges after a complaint was lodged against him, according to police and a report. Jackie Lee Harris was booked Wednesday into the Mobile Metro Jail on first-degree rape and criminal surveillance, jail records showed.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy