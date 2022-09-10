Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mo’Bay Beignet Co. founder, Shoe Station exec among state’s top retailers
The Alabama Retail Association has picked Jaclyn Robinson, founder of the fast-growing, Mobile-based restaurant chain Mo’Bay Beignet Co., as its top emerging retailer of the year, and Shoe Station executive Brent Barkin as its Alabama retailer of the year. Barkin, former president and CEO of Shoe Station was picked...
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of September 14, 2022
Ms. Martha J. Miller, age 80, of Mobile, Ala., passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 in Mobile. She was born in Atmore, Ala. to Kelon Augusta and Buna Hardy Norris. She was of the Assemblies of God faith. She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers and three...
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
SUV flees Mobile Police, crashes with child inside
A chase in Mobile with a child inside the vehicle happened Friday afternoon on Dauphin Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama girl, 15, dies from fentanyl, arrest made: ‘Just can’t believe this’
A 15-year-old girl was found dead in south Alabama last week, likely due to a fentanyl exposure, and now officials have made an arrest in her death. Adrianna Taylor, a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, was found unresponsive in a Semmes home last Wednesday. Officials with the Mobile...
Daphne restaurant owner now battling City Hall in continued struggle over unpaid taxes
Guido’s and Cousin Vinny’s restaurants and Daphne City Hall are a tennis ball toss away from one another. A small parking lot is often shared by the two, and the restaurants have long been a popular place for pizza, steaks, seafood and calzones for City Hall employees and visitors.
Mobile County environmental officer arrested on rape charge
An officer with the Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Department was arrested Wednesday on rape and other charges after a complaint was lodged against him, according to police and a report. Jackie Lee Harris was booked Wednesday into the Mobile Metro Jail on first-degree rape and criminal surveillance, jail records showed.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0