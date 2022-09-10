Kentucky high school football: Beechwood wins 27th straight with 30-7 victory over SK

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. – Mitchell Berger has been in the center of the action in every phase of the lineup for the Beechwood football team.

Beechwood’s senior standout had another quality performance with his trademark athleticism and versatility, but it was another senior, Landon Aylor, who stole the headlines Friday night.

Aylor, a senior, lifted the Tigers to a 30-7 win over Simon Kenton with two big touchdown runs, his first scores of the season.

He was named the most valuable player of the game, which was this week’s installment in the 25th annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown series.

When the award, which comes with a trophy, was handed out after the game, Berger was announced as the winner. The Beechwood players immediately started chanting Aylor’s name, and Berger gave the trophy to Aylor, who then posed for pictures.

Beechwood head coach Noel Rash said the announcement of Berger’s name was a mistake and the players knew Aylor was the winner. Either way, Aylor enjoyed the moment.

“It was surreal at first,” Aylor said. “I give all the credit to the boys up front. They did everything for me tonight.”

Beechwood improved to 4-0 with the win over its Class 6A county rivals, and the Tigers still have the longest winning streak in Kentucky at 27 games.

Aylor sparked the win with two standout runs for TDs in the second quarter, lifting the Tigers to a 23-0 halftime lead.

The first one came three minutes into the second quarter in a play that started at the Simon Kenton 19. Aylor took a handoff off right tackle, hurdled a defender, and cut inside without being touched.

On Beechwood’s next drive, Aylor burst through the middle and sprinted away from the defense for a 52-yard touchdown to make it 23-0.

Those TDs put the game out of reach and earned him the MVP trophy.

“There was no doubt on our sideline who it was, and you better believe our guys wanted him to have it,” Rash said. “The toolbox is all there. Now you add the maturity and the work ethic and you get the results you get tonight. We know what kind of talent Landon has. He’s a physical back. No matter where you put him, he’s going to play physical. He hit the hole and hit it fast, and there was nobody left. I’m proud of him. He deserves it.”

Aylor’s contributions helped take pressure off Berger, who came into the game as the focus of the offense, averaging 177 rushing yards with 11 total touchdowns. He is also a key part of the defense at outside linebacker. In addition, Berger is the team’s punter and took over place-kicking duties last week.

Berger went over 100 yards against Simon with two explosive touchdown runs of his own as Aylor took advantage of his opportunities.

“Mitchell does it all the time and it’s good to take some of the stress off of him,” Aylor said. “We knew they were big up front but we had the advantage in the speed category. We knew Mitchell would get a little gassed and I knew I had to step in.”

Berger’s punting gave the Tigers the lead for good early in the first quarter. On Beechwood’s first drive, he kicked a 54-yard punt that several Tigers made diving efforts to successfully down at the SK 1-yard line.

The Beechwood defense stuffed the Pioneers on two run plays. On third down, a bad snap sent the ball out the back of the endzone for a safety, and Beechwood led 2-0.

After the ensuing free kick, Beechwood took over at the SK 46. Freshman Cash Harney completed a key third-down pass to Liam McCormack, then Berger scored from 22 yards out. Then Berger kicked the PAT to give Beechwood a 9-0 lead with 3:29 to go in the first quarter.

Berger had another punt downed at the 1 late in the first half and was perfect on four PATs. He also had several other punts in what was a defensive struggle at times for both teams.

It wasn’t easy against the big-school Pioneers, who had massive lines on both sides of the ball. Outside the four TD runs, the Beechwood offense struggled to generate consistent yardage and took advantage of great field position while the Pioneers' offense struggled against them.

“That’s what I love about our kids,” Rash said. “They love the grind. When you go against Simon Kenton, you better be able to grind, and we were able to, both up front and our backs.”

The Tigers' defense had another strong game, limiting the Pioneers to two first downs in the first half and only two more in the third quarter. SK put together a sustained drive at the end of the game, breaking the shutout when freshman Tucker Ober threw a TD pass to Chase Williams with 14 seconds left.

It was only the second touchdown Beechwood has allowed all year and the Tigers have outscored opponents 159-14 in their four wins.

“It’s a relief,” Aylor said. “We don’t have to score all the time. The defense will have our backs. They’re incredible. They’re rock sold. Our dudes up front came ready to play.”

Beechwood senior linebacker Austin Waddell, also a key offensive lineman, was injured in the game. His availability for next week is uncertain.

McCormack intercepted a pass in the third quarter at the Beechwood 15, and later on, senior Alex Courtney intercepted a pass at the goal line to stop a Pioneers threat.

The Pioneers were without senior quarterback Chase Crone, a four-year starter who was injured last week against Southwestern. Freshman Tucker Ober started in his place this week. Crone is expected back in the near future.

“We prepared like Crone was playing,” Rash said. “That kid played well. I’m so proud of him. You can tell he works at the game and works at his craft.”

Beechwood plays at nearby archrival Covington Catholic next week. Simon Kenton, 2-2 overall, is off next week before hosting Connersville from eastern Indiana Sept. 23.

Beechwood 30, Simon Kenton 7

Simon Kenton 0 0 0 0-7

Beechwood 9 14 7 0-30

B – Safety, ball snapped out of end zone

B – Berger 22 run (Berger kick)

B – Aylor 19 run (Berger kick

B – Aylor 52 run (Berger kick)

B – Berger 35 run (Berger kick)

SK – Williams 19 pass from T. Ober (Petty kick)

Records: B 4-0, SK 2-2