Post Register
120th EISF comes to an eventful close
BLACKFOOT — Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers are expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Saturday night with the September Slam demolition derby. “The only thing hotter than the weather during...
Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County
BLACKFOOT – A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone there...
Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
U-Pick Red Barn to throw Opening Day Party
IDAHO FALLS — U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is celebrating the opening day of Pumpkin Season, and you’re invited to the party. Red Barn’s Opening Day Party offers a chance to get the first crack at choosing a pumpkin, as well as all manner of games and amusements. The opening day bash has been a Red Barn tradition for over a decade-and-a-half, getting a little bigger every year.
Animal Adoption Center celebrates a successful summer thanks to community support
JACKSON, Wyo. — The month of August was nothing short of amazing in the Animal Adoption Center’s (AAC) rescue and adoption world. With the help of this dedicated animal loving-community they supported overcrowded regional and national shelters through six transports. Thankfully, area adopters were enthusiastic about the significant influx of rescue pets and by the end of the month the AAC team connected 39 homeless animals with their forever families.
'Atrocious smell,' 'thousands of flies': Unsealed documents reveal more on Idaho funeral home
POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor's Office is expected to file additional charges "in the future," according to a news release from the office.
Shock wave therapy helps local woman dance again
I could not believe it,” said Shannon Ansley, 65, an environmental scientist from Pocatello. “I thought it would be a long time before I danced again, given the pain I had in my foot and last year’s knee replacement surgery. But we danced for quite some time at the wedding. It was wonderful!”
Glamping Coming to Kelly Canyon Resort
Kelly Canyon Resort (Idaho), a 64-acre ski hill that sits right above Snake River northeast of Idaho Falls, is considering launching a new glamping operation and is seeking public comments. As per a report, the resort’s proposal allows it to add up to 25 seasonal domes and tents. Kelly Canyon...
Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting
Car clubs host memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in the shooting on September 3. The post Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
20 dogs adopted during half-priced adoption
Pocatello Animal Services announced 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department’s half-priced dog and puppy adoption event. The post 20 dogs adopted during half-priced adoption appeared first on Local News 8.
Areas South of Galena Summit Could Be Evacuated
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is preparing for possible evacuations south of Galena Summit as the Ross Fork Fire moves south. The sheriff's office said people in the areas between Galena Summit and just south of the Galena Lodge along State Highway 75 should be prepared for evacuation if the situation calls for it. Highway 75 is open at the moment but could be closed off again as it has been for the last several days. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Ross Fork Fire has burned more than 31,000 acres since it was sparked by lightning in mid-August. See video below for more information:
Pocatello women’s prison to offer job training to residents this fall
The Idaho Workforce Development Council has awarded the Idaho Department of Correction a $25,000 grant to equip incarcerated women with the job skills they need to succeed when they are released from prison and return to their communities. The post Pocatello women’s prison to offer job training to residents this fall appeared first on Local News 8.
Feeling the squeeze – Rising property taxes taking a toll on local families
Rising property taxes are putting the squeeze on local homeowners as they adjust to soaring home prices and the reciprocal effect on their taxes. Kristine Bennion is a local resident who has lived in Rexburg for the past 22 years. Her family lives in a 2200 square foot four-bedroom, two and a half bath house in the Indian Hills neighborhood.
Firefighters successfully protect homes from 6,500-acre wildfire on Fort Hall Reservation
Firefighters were able to keep an out-of-control wildfire from destroying the homes in its path on the Fort Hall Reservation as of Thursday night. The blaze grew to about 6,500 acres by Thursday evening and caused the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to evacuate several houses in the Ross Fork area where the fire was burning with explosive ferocity. Strong winds caused fears that the homes in the fire's path would be damaged...
Judge commits Pocatello man accused of breaking into home through doggie door
POCATELLO — A man facing a felony burglary charge for breaking into a home and attempting to steal a dog has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Thomas Gregory Reay, 54, was placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Aug. 23 by Magistrate Judge Eric Hunn, according to court records.
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
