Robert Lee “Bob” Propes, 92, formerly of Fayette City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Stafford Suites, Seattle, Wash. Born March 2, 1930, at home in Fayette City, he was the son of the late Henry C. and Florence Layton Propes. Mr. Propes was a member of Christian and Missionary Alliance and was retired from the Monessen Southwestern Railroad. In high school, Bob excelled in sports. He lettered in track, basketball and football. He was a member of the 1947 Marion High School football team, which had its only undefeated season. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert “Randy” and Margie Propes, Richard and Debora Propes and David and Tammy Propes; six grandchildren, Michele Trainor and husband Rob, Jason Propes and wife Natalie, Toby Propes and wife Katie, Brandi Propes, Ryan Propes and wife Melina, and Ashley Propes Green and husband Paul; three great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bob is at peace, holding hands once again with the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Jeanne, whom he married on Aug. 26, 1950, and with whom he spent 71 loving years. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Clayton Propes; and two sisters, Eleanor Propes Rockwell and Virginia Propes. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to David and Tammy Propes for the special care they have given Bob and Jeanne over the past four years. Interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.

