Ryan Griffin and Charlie Bacon performed at the Leadership Northwest Music Jam on Aug. 27. Submitted photo

Country music recording artist Ryan Griffin and Trenton resident Charlie Bacon drew a crowd to the Leadership Northwest Music Jam on Aug. 27. All ticket proceeds benefited the Leadership Northwest Missouri program and raised $9,451 for the organization.

The show was hosted for the second year at Black Silo Winery in Trenton, Missouri. Smoked Iguana and 50 Grams Foods provided food trucks for dinner options.