Kansas State commit Kanijal Thomas grabs two TD catches in Del City's rout of Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY — Kanijal Thomas saw the football sailing toward him and focused on his goal.

Don’t let the play end with an interception.

Del City quarterback Dkalen Godwin did his job, delivering a deep pass into the end zone. It was up to Thomas to reel it in – but a Midwest City defender lurked near him, ready to disrupt the moment.

That couldn’t faze Thomas. The senior receiver/defensive back rose above his opponent and deftly secured the ball for a touchdown.

“It felt amazing, because it was really my first time really just mossing somebody like that,” Thomas said. “So I was really amazed with myself, and I was proud of myself.”

Del City stormed past Midwest City, 41-0, on Friday night at Jim Darnell Stadium, and Thomas showcased his skills.

The Kansas State commit finished with a game-high 75 receiving yards on three catches, including touchdown receptions for 29 and 40 yards.

Mossing a defender might have been a new accomplishment, but holding his own in big moments is something he has done for years. Thomas has started since his freshman season.

As the No. 2 Eagles roll through their first three games of his senior season with victories, that early experience is paying dividends.

“He has the most starts in Del City’s history, so he’s always had to go against kids that were older than him,” coach Robert Jones said. “Now, he’s finally going against kids his own age, so his speed and his athleticism is unmatched.”

Here are more takeaways from the Eagles’ rout of their Class 5A rival:

Coin toss gives Del City defense extra motivation

When the Bombers won the coin toss, they chose to receive first.

That gave the Eagles some extra fuel on defense. They stuffed Midwest City early, forcing three-and-outs on the first three drives.

“Well, a little bit (of the reason) was, we felt disrespected for them to win the toss and ask to go for it, get the ball, so we wanted to come out and set the tone,” Jones said. “We talked about that all week, starting fast and getting the offense the ball.”

Senior defensive lineman Jaedon Foreman, an Oklahoma State commit, led the stout unit that held Midwest City to 95 total yards.

“We just talked about it in the locker room, we just had it on them early from the jump,” Foreman said. “So we just had to come out and just keep it going.”

On offense, Foreman caught a 30-yard pass from Godwin in the end zone, but officials called it back because of a holding penalty. On the next play, the same infraction erased Braelon Adamah’s touchdown, but the Eagles ended the penalty-riddled third quarter with Thomas’ 40-yard scoring reception.

Del City striving for Bixby-like identity

The Eagles are soaring early in the season.

They jumped into Week 0 with an upset of Choctaw. Then they defeated Booker T. Washington before showing their dominance with the shutout win against Midwest City. Jones said his team is sticking to its CDEPT motto, which stands for commitment, discipline, pride, effort and toughness.

And they’re striving to be recognized as a powerhouse.

“We want to be similar to a program like Bixby where we’re gonna score points, we’re gonna play defense, you gotta stop it, that’s the name of the game,” Jones said. “Football is not a fair game. We’re not trying to do it to be unsportsmanlike. We’re just doing it because we want to get better and that’s the kind of program we want to set.”

Laviolette leads Midwest City

Although the Bombers never reached the end zone, La'siera Laviolette led their offense, bringing them close to touchdown territory.

The junior running back boosted his team with 64 yards on 16 carries.

