El Paso, TX

#9OT scores, Football highlights: Week 3, 2022

 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

First Thoughts

9 Overtime Game of the Week – Pebble Hills defeats Eastwood 40-22

Eastlake defeats El Dorado 24-10

Franklin defeats Coronado 57-23

Americas defeats Montwood 40-37

Canutillo defeats Austin 35-0

Del Valle defeats Andress 44-13

Riverside defeats Jefferson 42-14

Parkland defeats Burges 27-7

Ysleta defeats Bowie 49-26

Hanks defeats Irvin 70-21

Bel Air defeats Chaparral 53-0

Seminole defeats Mountain View 60-21

Fort Stockton defeats Horizon 31-3

Cathedral defeats Fabens 12-7

Centennial defeats Mayfield 49-13

Rio Rancho defeats Organ Mountain 20-13

Hatch Valley defeats Anthony 37-33

El Dorado Estrada Brothers

Top Five Receivers-

Play of the Week-

Final Thoughts-

