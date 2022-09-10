ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 15

Adult Coloring Night, 4 to 8 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Sunset Yoga, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Barks & Brews, 5...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 13

The Texas Renaissance Festival transforms 55 acres into a 16th century English township, with kings, queens, lords and ladies and other characters. Performers include musicians, magicians, acrobats, jugglers and dancers in performances throughout each day. Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 8 through Nov. 27. 21778 F.M. 1774 in Todd Mission. $10 to $29. texrenfest.com.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Navasota Theatre Alliance offers world premiere play

The world premiere of a play by Navasota playwright Clare Broun Johnson will open Friday at the Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in downtown Navasota. Presented by Navasota Theatre Alliance, "The Supper Club" tells the story of six women, lifelong best friends who form a supper club. The...
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park

Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive. A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M rises in U.S. News' best colleges rankings

Texas A&M University rose one spot to No. 67 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings, which was released Monday. A&M remained the nation’s 26th-ranked best public university. The rankings analyze undergraduate programs across the country and use criteria including graduation and retention rates, academic...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Influential Texas A&M graduate Lowry Mays dies at age 87

Lowry Mays, a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M University and the namesake of its business school, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering at Texas A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel Communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two non-consecutive terms (1985-1991 and 2001-2007) on the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, including as chairman from 2003-2005.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M softball team announces fall exhibition schedule

The Texas A&M softball team will play three fall exhibition games, the Aggies announced Tuesday. A&M will host McLennan at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Houston at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Davis Diamond. Admission is free. The Aggies also will play at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men

A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates. Richard Lowery, a finance professor at UT-Austin who is white, filed the federal class-action...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 3

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 3 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Williams earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his strong showing in the Mustangs’ 56-28 road victory over Fairfield. Williams had 116 passing yards and three touchdowns on 6 of 9. He added a rushing touchdown.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Appalachian State grounded Texas A&M's vertical passing game

Texas A&M’s vertical passing game that was so warmly received in the season opener was nonexistent in last week’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies didn’t have a 20-yard completion after having five of at least that distance in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State, including touchdown passes of 43, 63 and 66 yards. A&M worked extensively on throwing down field in spring drills and fall camp after having only three pass completions of 40 yards or more last season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

BV cross country: Iola, Burton compete at meets

•Iola’s Gooch grabs top honors: Iola junior Lindsey Gooch was runner-up among 119 entries in the Class A-4A division of the Waco Midway cross country meet last week. Gooch also won the Madisonville meet on Aug. 31. Also running for Iola at the meets were senior Connor Evans, junior...
IOLA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Experience, concern to be a councilman

Anyone who has spent more than a couple minutes speaking with Mark Smith will notice that he is a rarity. It is difficult to find a person who blends a deep experience with and expansive knowledge of our city’s inner workings with such an easy-to-understand, folksy demeanor. His experience...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Yell leader demeaned Appalachian State

A few words from an Appalachian State grad/ Appalachian State dad:. If Appalachian State had lost the game, the video would be just as uncomfortable, just as rude and just as arrogant. You folks at Texas A&M think you are better than we are. You made that very clear. Everyone...
BOONE, NC

