Springfield, MO

Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, September 13 Morning Forecast

Happy Tuesday! This is the start of our mid-September heat wave. Temperatures will consistently be above average as an upper-level ridge is situated over the middle part of the country, slowly moving eastward. This is going to lead to a week full of sunny skies and warm temperatures. We are...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Fall Preview Ends As Late Summer Heat Returns

Sunday’s shot of early fall weather provided the area with our chilliest morning yet as we push deeper into the fall season. Morning lows dipped into the upper 40s in many areas. Springfield hit 49°, the coolest morning low since May 23rd. Abundant sunshine and light west winds...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Cold Front Brings Rain Over Night

A few showers and storms have popped up to the east of Springfield. Some are packing a punch with heavy rainfall. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Pelphs and Pulaski Counties until 11:15 tonight. This area saw 3-3.5 inches of rainfall in just 90 minutes. A cold front is knocking on the Ozarks door as it is moving into the area tonight. Temperatures are already starting to drop in Clinton. Showers will be behind the front, which will fall overnight tonight and early Sunday morning. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s. Unfortunately, there will not be much rain accumulation with this system as it is pretty dry. Sunday temperatures will top out in the low 70s, which will be perfect for a soup day! Skies will begin to clear in the late morning hours with breezy conditions. Temperatures Sunday night will bottom out in the upper 40s, which will be great for a patio fire! As we head into next week, temperatures will be warming up back to the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Autumn Feel Saturday, Fall Feel Sunday

It was another gorgeous day across the Ozarks with warm temperatures and sunny skies. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low 60s with clear skies. If you are heading to a football game, grab the jacket, it will be on the cooler side as the sunsets. Scattered showers east...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
oilcity.news

Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely

CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday

After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
NEW HAMPTON, IA
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
KETV.com

Wildfire blazing through 'Wildcat Hills' in western Nebraska

GERING, Neb. — Another wildfire is burning in western Nebraska's Wildcat Hills on Tuesday. The flames are east of Gering, blazing down into Banner County. Currently, there are no reports of any injuries, but it's unclear if any homes are in the path. Troopers are asking people to stay...
GERING, NE
KSN News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KANSAS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri

Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
MISSOURI STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona’s latest storm hits parts of the Valley as monsoon season continues

PHOENIX — Rainfall reached parts of the Valley Friday afternoon, with chances for more storms increasing throughout the evening. The storm, originating from Hurricane Kay off of Mexico’s coast, was moving from west to east, making landfall in Goodyear with over half an inch of rain recorded by 5:50 p.m., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
PHOENIX, AZ
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
ksgf.com

Accident at Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon

(KTTS News) – Police and fire crews are working an accident at Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon Street in Springfield. The accident happened Monday morning when a vehicle heading south bound struck a light pole. Witnesses say the vehicle caught fire. Reports say that the driver suffered injuries. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Brew at the Zoo Returns to the Dickerson Park Zoo

Brew at the Zoo is returning to the Dickerson Park Zoo Saturday, September 17th. For tickets visit the Dickerson Park Zoo’s website!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
SPRINGFIELD, MO

