Vernon, TX

Mount Vernon now 3-0 after taking down Paul Pewitt on the road 42-38

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

OMAHA, Texas (KETK) – The Mount Vernon Tigers are now 3-0 on the season after traveling to Paul Pewitt to take on the Brahmas on Friday night.

The final score was: 42-38.

Next week, Mount Vernon will take on Sabine at home, while Paul Pewitt will host Troup.

