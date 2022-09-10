Mount Vernon now 3-0 after taking down Paul Pewitt on the road 42-38
OMAHA, Texas (KETK) – The Mount Vernon Tigers are now 3-0 on the season after traveling to Paul Pewitt to take on the Brahmas on Friday night.Garrison Bulldogs get road win in Week 2 over the Arp Tigers 28-21
The final score was: 42-38.
Next week, Mount Vernon will take on Sabine at home, while Paul Pewitt will host Troup.
