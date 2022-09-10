ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Orion, MI

The Oakland Press

After falling short last year, unbeaten, No. 1-ranked Bloomfield Hills hungry for Division 1 tennis title

BLOOMFIELD HILLS —‌ ‌Finishing second is never easy — especially when it happens to be at the state finals. A win here or there can make all the difference. For the Bloomfield Hills tennis team, last year’s state tournament was a bit of a letdown. The Black Hawks won four of the eight flight championships, yet found themselves four points back of eventual state champion Troy, which captured its first-ever boys state championship in Kalamazoo.
The Oakland Press

Oakland County girls cross country top 25 list through Sept. 11

Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County girls runners so far this fall, updated through this weekend. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. We will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross country season. Through Sept....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 16 and beyond

• MotorCity Cage Night XII: Nov. 18, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Detroit, $33+. • Maysa: Feb. 9, Sound Board, Detroit, $47+. • Wheel of Fortune: Oct. 22, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $57+. On sale 10 a.m. Sept. 16. • 15th Annual Motor City Blues Festival, Pokey Bear, King George, Calvin...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

John Bernia chosen as superintendent in Walled Lake

At its Sept. 8 meeting, the Walled Lake Consolidated school district’s board of education selected John Bernia to be its next superintendent. Bernia was selected over two other finalists, including Michael Lonze, the district’s interim superintendent and deputy superintendent. “I spoke to Dr. Bernia after the meeting and...
WALLED LAKE, MI
The Oakland Press

Emergency DTE repairs on Cesear Chavez Avenue in Pontiac

A section of southbound Cesar Chavez Avenue has been closed for the next two weeks while DTE is making system upgrades, according to City of Pontiac officials. The part of Cesar Chavez Avenue is south of the Woodward Loop. Traffic on the northern portion of the Woodward Loop will be limited to a single lane.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

2 missing person cases from Southfield resolved, both found safe

A teen girl reported missing from Southfield has been found safe, police said. The Southfield Police Department sent out an alert Tuesday about Asiah Moore, 16, who had last been seen at her home on Sept. 12. Early Wednesday, police said she had returned home safely on Tuesday evening. Another...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
The Oakland Press

SUV driver killed in collision with semi truck

An SUV driver was killed Tuesday night in a collision with a semi truck on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, police said. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Telegraph Road and Old Telegraph Road at around 9:30 p.m. to find the SUV heavily damaged in a wooded area nearby and the driver inside, dead. His name has not yet been released, but police said he was 55 years old and from Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Teen girl reported missing from Southfield

A teen girl has been reported missing from Southfield, and police are asking the public’s assistance in finding her. According to the Southfield Police Department, Asiah Moore, 16, was last seen at her home in Southfield on Sept. 12. She’s described as African American, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 183 pounds. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and has black and light brown box braids. When she went missing, Asiah was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and gray Adidas gym shoes.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

