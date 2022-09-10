Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Oakland University’s club football team opens ninth season looking for more hardware
Very few college football programs can claim the immediate success enjoyed by the Oakland University Football Club. In its first eight years of existence, the Golden Grizzlies football team have won an array of titles and this year’s squad has its sights set on more championship hardware. This year’s...
The Oakland Press
After falling short last year, unbeaten, No. 1-ranked Bloomfield Hills hungry for Division 1 tennis title
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Finishing second is never easy — especially when it happens to be at the state finals. A win here or there can make all the difference. For the Bloomfield Hills tennis team, last year’s state tournament was a bit of a letdown. The Black Hawks won four of the eight flight championships, yet found themselves four points back of eventual state champion Troy, which captured its first-ever boys state championship in Kalamazoo.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Cranbrook Kingswood at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s boys soccer
A scoreless first half gave way to an exciting second where Orchard Lake St. Mary’s cracked the scoring column first converting a penalty kick and then Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood roared back with two goals of their own to take home a 2-1 victory Tuesday, Sep. 13, 2022 in Orchard Lake, Michigan.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: Clarkston up to No. 2, South Lyon East enters at No. 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 3:. 1 West Bloomfield (3-0) — You can’t stop senior running back Kenny Jones, you can only hope to contain him. 2 Clarkston (2-1) — Kohl Jarvis is a boss on and off the field. 3 Novi Detroit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Prep notebook: Warren brothers make transition from basketball floor to gridiron, helping Mott weather adversity
The Warren brothers are headlining a group of players who either have never played varsity football or organized football at all entering this season, but who have helped greatly in getting the Waterford Mott Corsairs off to a 2-1 start. The newcomers particularly came through big time in Week 2...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County girls cross country top 25 list through Sept. 11
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County girls runners so far this fall, updated through this weekend. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. We will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross country season. Through Sept....
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery of boys Algonac Muskrat cross country races
Utica won in Division 1 and St. Clair in Division 2-3-4 at the Algonac Muskrat Classic cross country event Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 16 and beyond
• MotorCity Cage Night XII: Nov. 18, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Detroit, $33+. • Maysa: Feb. 9, Sound Board, Detroit, $47+. • Wheel of Fortune: Oct. 22, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $57+. On sale 10 a.m. Sept. 16. • 15th Annual Motor City Blues Festival, Pokey Bear, King George, Calvin...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Oakland Press
Column: Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Rent’ opens Wayne State theatre season
Theatre and Dance at Wayne launches its 2022 – 2023 theatre season with the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Jonathan Larson rock musical “Rent,” which runs Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 at the Hilberry Theater, 4743 Cass Avenue in Detroit. Set in 1989 in New York City’s East...
The Oakland Press
John Bernia chosen as superintendent in Walled Lake
At its Sept. 8 meeting, the Walled Lake Consolidated school district’s board of education selected John Bernia to be its next superintendent. Bernia was selected over two other finalists, including Michael Lonze, the district’s interim superintendent and deputy superintendent. “I spoke to Dr. Bernia after the meeting and...
2 Michigan schools rank in the top 100 colleges in nation
MICHIGAN, USA — Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a ranking of colleges and universities in the country and this year two Michigan schools are honored in the top 100. As in years past, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University received high scores from the...
The Oakland Press
Emergency DTE repairs on Cesear Chavez Avenue in Pontiac
A section of southbound Cesar Chavez Avenue has been closed for the next two weeks while DTE is making system upgrades, according to City of Pontiac officials. The part of Cesar Chavez Avenue is south of the Woodward Loop. Traffic on the northern portion of the Woodward Loop will be limited to a single lane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
2 missing person cases from Southfield resolved, both found safe
A teen girl reported missing from Southfield has been found safe, police said. The Southfield Police Department sent out an alert Tuesday about Asiah Moore, 16, who had last been seen at her home on Sept. 12. Early Wednesday, police said she had returned home safely on Tuesday evening. Another...
Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue
For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday. The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah...
The Oakland Press
Sheriff: Lake Orion man thought he had meet-up with 15-year-old, brought cocaine to Pontiac rendezvous
A tip to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office led to an Orion Township man being charged with two felonies after allegedly trying to meet up with a girl he thought was 15 years old and allegedly bringing cocaine with him. Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, was arraigned Wednesday on accosting/enticing/soliciting...
Cedar Point Roller Coaster Retired After Michigan Woman Struck
'Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 woman killed, 2 injured in Livingston Co. crash
Michigan State Police with the Brighton Post are investigating the cause of a crash that killed one woman and injured two others.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
The Oakland Press
SUV driver killed in collision with semi truck
An SUV driver was killed Tuesday night in a collision with a semi truck on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, police said. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Telegraph Road and Old Telegraph Road at around 9:30 p.m. to find the SUV heavily damaged in a wooded area nearby and the driver inside, dead. His name has not yet been released, but police said he was 55 years old and from Detroit.
The Oakland Press
Teen girl reported missing from Southfield
A teen girl has been reported missing from Southfield, and police are asking the public’s assistance in finding her. According to the Southfield Police Department, Asiah Moore, 16, was last seen at her home in Southfield on Sept. 12. She’s described as African American, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 183 pounds. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and has black and light brown box braids. When she went missing, Asiah was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and gray Adidas gym shoes.
Comments / 0