ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling Central Holds Off Bellaire

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRrd2_0hpbwifO00

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Payton Hildebrand found a wide open Braden McWreath for a 35-yard touchdown to give Wheeling Central a 26-20 win over Bellaire.

The Maroon Knights are now 3-0 and will visit 0-3 Shadyside. Bellaire slips to 1-3, they travel to Cambridge next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Cadets The Ohio Valley Mall Team Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – This week Ohio Valley Mall team of the week the Linsly Cadets. Saturday they rallied from a 14-point third quarter deficit to beat Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 28-14, improving to 2-1 on the season. Quarterback Atley Cowan helped lead the comeback, with three touchdown passes and 209 yards through the air, while also […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

WVSSAC High School Football rankings - Week 3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first WVSSAC high school football rankings of the 2022 season have been released, the NCWV teams that have made it into the top 16 are listed below. Class AAA:. 3. Morgantown. 11. (tie) Bridgeport. 11. (tie) University. 15. (tie) Buckhannon-Upshur. Class AA:. 1. (tie) Fairmont...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellaire, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cambridge, OH
Bellaire, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Wheeling, WV
Football
Wheeling, WV
Sports
City
Wheeling, WV
City
Bellaire, OH
City
Shadyside, OH
WTRF- 7News

Winner announced in DeFelice Brothers trip to Italy contest

DeFelice Bros. Pizza is marking its fortieth year in business in a big way! The corporate headquarters is giving away a trip for two to Italy through a company-wide contest, which has been running since the beginning of August. Founded in 1982 by brothers Dominic and T.J. in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, DeFeliceBros. Pizza […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
WDTV

17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Major Donors Reportedly Want This Big-Time Head Coach at West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s very unlikely that Neal Brown can save his job at West Virginia after an 0-2 start and a loss to Kansas at home. Several names have popped up as a potential replacement for Brown following this season, but one big-time name has really gathered momentum in the past couple of days.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wheeling Central#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Irish road bowling back in Marshall County

The 11th Annual Knights of Columbus- Moundsville Council 1907 Irish Road Bowling Festival will be held this Saturday, September 17. Held at St. Jude Park in Glen Dale, the day starts with team sign-ups at 10 am. The event will only host 400 bowlers. The event cost is $35, and it features food, drinks, music, […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Circus Saints and Sinners, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, others, present check to children’s hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Representatives of the Circus Saints and Sinners, along with Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration and various other organizations presented a $30,000 check to support of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown. The money was raised at the second annual Circus Saints and Sinners Party on the Plaza held earlier this […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating. Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said. The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an...
WESTOVER, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Basketball Season Doesn’t Look Much Brighter Than Football This Year

Morgantown, West Virginia – Recent Hall of Fame inductee Bob Huggins has never liked to find players in the transfer portal, but Huggins landed a top ten transfer class, adding Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint, South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson, Texas transfer Tre Mitchell and Washington transfer Emmitt Matthews, Jr., as well as JUCO additions Mohamed Wague and Jimmy Bell Jr.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
SALEM, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Help wanted! 24/7 food pantries need restocked in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Family Food Resource Network is hoping you will join their team this month. From now through September 30th, the Ohio County Food Security Team needs help restocking the county’s community blessing boxes. The 24/7 food pantries provide those people in need with everything from perishable food items to […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Sobriety checkpoint in Marshall County on Thursday

A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled to occur in Marshall County on Thursday. The checkpoint will be on West Virginia State Route 88 near the entrance to Sherrard Middle School. The checkpoint will be held between 6:00 PM and midnight. Motorists wishing to avoid traveling through the checkpoint on West Virginia 88 can drive around the […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Experience Church hosting free Rock The Pumpkin Event

The Experience Church (TE) has announced its Rock The Pumpkin event for 2022. Rock The Pumpkin will be held at Bridgeport, Ohio schools on Thursday, October 13, from 6 pm-8 pm. The event will feature over 30 decorated trunks, tons of candy, food trucks, face painting, + balloon animals. TE is currently hosting a series […]
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Nurse allegedly held at knifepoint at Weirton Medical Center

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A Steubenville man has been charged and arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a nurse at Weirton Medical Center. Weirton Police responded to WMC for a call of an unruly patient. Ricky Barnett was being treated at the hospital at the time of the incident. Court records show a nurse responded […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy