Wheeling Central Holds Off Bellaire
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Payton Hildebrand found a wide open Braden McWreath for a 35-yard touchdown to give Wheeling Central a 26-20 win over Bellaire.
The Maroon Knights are now 3-0 and will visit 0-3 Shadyside. Bellaire slips to 1-3, they travel to Cambridge next week.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
