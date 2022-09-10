ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Midland Legacy’s Marcos Davila

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Legacy Quarterback Marcos Davila threw for 359 yards and five touchdowns in the Rebels’ win against over the Abilene Eagles. Watch the video above to see more on Davila and hear head coach Clint Hartman’s view of his starting Quarterback.
MIDLAND, TX
Mi Cocinita Food Truck

8th ranked Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Texas College in four sets on Wednesday night at the OC Sports Center. VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy blows by Tuscola Jim Ned. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT. The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Tuscola Jim Ned in three sets...
ODESSA, TX
Midland 101 returns after hiatus from pandemic

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For the first time since the pandemic, Midlander’s can join the City of Midland 101 program. However, the deadline to apply is approaching. Midlander’s have until this Friday, September 16, to apply for the program. Midland 1-0-1 is a citizen’s education program, it is seven sessions that meet once a month for seven months. Participants will receive insight directly from city officials about how the city functions on a day-to-day basis.
MIDLAND, TX
One Accord for Kids hosting Foster and Adopt Q&A

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, September 13th, One Accord for Kids, a local non-profit, is hosting a Q & A for prospective foster families. OAK’s mission is to reform foster care in the Permian Basin and part of that mission can be accomplished by keeping the public informed on local foster care, adoption, and advocacy.
MIDLAND, TX
City of Midland truck crashed into a local thrift store

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Midland city truck crashed into the Twice Around thrift store on Monday morning. Nobody was in the store when the impact happened, but the owners have to spend their day off fixing the store. This morning the city of Midland contacted the store owners to let...
MIDLAND, TX
UTPB honor students sworn in as Deputy Voter Registrars

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It was a big day for many UT Permian Basin students as they were sworn in as Deputy Voter Registrars. The 35 students will now have the privilege of participating in voter outreach in the community, allowing them to register people to vote ahead of the election in November.
ODESSA, TX
UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Investigation showed that Tony Ray Vance, 57 years old of Lubbock, attempted to cross the south service road of Loop 250 on foot and failed to yield right of way to vehicle traffic. Vance suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
Liberty City Rage Room opens newest location in downtown Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Liberty City Rage Room has officially opened its newest location in downtown Midland. The rage room is for everyone, even people who think they may not have rage to let loose. Liberty city rage room offers a variety of things to break ranging from electronics to...
MIDLAND, TX
Downtown Odessa hosting Art Tour

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. is partnering with Odessa Arts to bring the second Downtown Art Tour. Join Downtown Odessa, Inc. and Odessa Arts Friday, October 28th as they celebrate the history and culture of Dios de los Muertos on a guided walking tour stopping at five local businesses downtown. Participants will decorate sugar skulls, sample salsa recipes, watch Mariachi perform and do many other unique activities.
ODESSA, TX
Two pedestrians taken to the hospital after accident in West Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two people were injured in a car-pedestrian crash earlier tonight on 26th and Moss in west Odessa. Ector county sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that both were transported with serious injuries after being hit by a car. An investigation is still underway. No other details have been...
WEST ODESSA, TX
ECISD 5th grader arrested for making a threat at school

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At Ross Elementary, a 5th grader was arrested for threatening to shoot up the school while shaping his hand to form a gun. ECISD officers confirmed that the student did not have a gun and the staff at students at the elementary school were not in any danger. The 5th grader has been charged with a class A misdemeanor, threat of use of weapons on school grounds or bus, as well as facing disciplinary action according to the ECISD student code of conduct.
ODESSA, TX
Big Spring man dead after Howard County Crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring man has died after a crash in Howard County Monday night. Thomas Kelly was driving west in the east lanes on IH 20 in the left lane. A semi-truck was traveling east in the left lane of IH20 and Kelly crashed into the semi.
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
Midland City Council approves 2022-23 tax rate and budget

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland City Council approved their 2022-2023 Fiscal Year Tax Rate and Budget yesterday. The approved tax rate is a decrease from last year’s rate and the budget has increased for the upcoming year. But, this doesn’t mean people will be paying less in taxes, in fact, Midlander’s will most likely be paying more.
MIDLAND, TX

