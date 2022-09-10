ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Chapel Hill gets first win of the 2022 season after beating Greenville at home 69-20

By Christa Wood
 5 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs got their first win of the 2022 season on Friday night at home over the Greenville Lions.

The final score was: 69-20

Next week, Chapel Hill will head to Nacogdoches to take on the Dragons.

