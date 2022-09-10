ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Lee, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Robert Lee trending in the right direction this season

By Shelbie Rhodes
SAN ANGELO, TX— The Robert Lee Steers took on the Baird Bears and came out victorious 48 – 36.

Early in the first Denver Odell would get the pitch from his quarterback and fight to get it in the endzone before fumbling it. His teammate Brody Pitcock was there to recover the ball for the Steers touchdown.

Later in the second quarter, Braden Sherwood took the handoff and outran everyone on the field for another Robert Lee touchdown.

The Steers are now 3-0 on the season as they look to take on Blackwell next Friday.

