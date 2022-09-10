ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Lakefield Standard

Tigers sweep the Huskies

The Class AAA No. 1 Marshall Tigers swept the Class AA No. 5 Jackson County Central volleyball team Tuesday night in Marshall, winning by scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-15. The loss drops the Huskies to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in the West Division of the Big South Conference.
MARSHALL, MN
Lakefield Standard

Leighty, Schumacher crowned

Gavin Leighty and Madelyn Schumacher were crowned Heron Lake-Okabena’s homecoming king and queen Monday evening in Okabena. For complete coverage of the coronation ceremony, see the Sept. 15 Lakefield Standard.
OKABENA, MN
Lakefield Standard

New staff writer joins Standard newsroom

Taryn Lessman has joined the staff of the award-winning Lakefield Standard as a part-time staff writer. Lessman is a junior at Jackson County Central High School in Jackson. She also attends Minnesota West Community and Technical College as a Postsecondary Enrollment Options student. Lessman currently serves as junior class president...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

4 injured in Highway 15 crash

Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
HANSKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Jackson, MN
City
Luverne, MN
Luverne, MN
Sports
Jackson, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Southern Minnesota News

Madison Lake teen seriously injured in Highway 14 crash

A Madison Lake teen was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake Monday afternoon. The state patrol hasn’t yet identified the 16-year-old girl, who was flown from the crash scene with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. when a dump truck,...
MADISON LAKE, MN
Z-Rock 107.7

(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
MADISON LAKE, MN
KEYC

16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Le Ray Township around 4:45 p.m. State Patrol says a dump truck was eastbound on Hwy 14 attempting to turn north when it collided...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Redwood Falls standoff ends, suspect taken into custody

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Redwood Falls say a standoff between law enforcement and a barricaded individual has come to an end. The Redwood Falls Police Department said in a release that the incident initially began shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of East 2nd Street, where a female victim told officers the suspect allegedly assaulted her and left prior to the arrival of law enforcement.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#Jcc
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping, assault takes plea deal

MANKATO, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a car chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree drug possession. Charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree drug possession, and four other felonies were dismissed.
MANKATO, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LARCHWOOD, IA
kelo.com

Sheriff searching for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man. Authorities are searching for Shey Christopher Gamrak, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault. Gamrak is 32 years old, six foot tall and weighs 185 pounds. If you...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nwestiowa.com

Estherville woman cited for cannabidiol

LARCHWOOD—A 22-year-old Estherville woman was cited about 1:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The citing of Betsy Joanna Hernandez stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet...
ESTHERVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy