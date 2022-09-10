Read full article on original website
Lakefield Standard
Tigers sweep the Huskies
The Class AAA No. 1 Marshall Tigers swept the Class AA No. 5 Jackson County Central volleyball team Tuesday night in Marshall, winning by scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-15. The loss drops the Huskies to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in the West Division of the Big South Conference.
Lakefield Standard
Leighty, Schumacher crowned
Gavin Leighty and Madelyn Schumacher were crowned Heron Lake-Okabena’s homecoming king and queen Monday evening in Okabena. For complete coverage of the coronation ceremony, see the Sept. 15 Lakefield Standard.
Lakefield Standard
New staff writer joins Standard newsroom
Taryn Lessman has joined the staff of the award-winning Lakefield Standard as a part-time staff writer. Lessman is a junior at Jackson County Central High School in Jackson. She also attends Minnesota West Community and Technical College as a Postsecondary Enrollment Options student. Lessman currently serves as junior class president...
Southern Minnesota News
4 injured in Highway 15 crash
Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake teen seriously injured in Highway 14 crash
A Madison Lake teen was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake Monday afternoon. The state patrol hasn’t yet identified the 16-year-old girl, who was flown from the crash scene with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. when a dump truck,...
Z-Rock 107.7
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
KEYC
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Le Ray Township around 4:45 p.m. State Patrol says a dump truck was eastbound on Hwy 14 attempting to turn north when it collided...
KEYC
Redwood Falls standoff ends, suspect taken into custody
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Redwood Falls say a standoff between law enforcement and a barricaded individual has come to an end. The Redwood Falls Police Department said in a release that the incident initially began shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of East 2nd Street, where a female victim told officers the suspect allegedly assaulted her and left prior to the arrival of law enforcement.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping, assault takes plea deal
MANKATO, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a car chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree drug possession. Charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree drug possession, and four other felonies were dismissed.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
South Dakota man convicted for lascivious acts with a child after release from registry
A Siouxland man who was convicted for sexual crimes against a child was sentenced for new sexual crimes against another child.
kelo.com
Sheriff searching for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man. Authorities are searching for Shey Christopher Gamrak, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault. Gamrak is 32 years old, six foot tall and weighs 185 pounds. If you...
Officials investigating after car found in Murray County lake
Murray County officials are investigating after a car was found at the bottom of a lake. According to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a report from a fisherman of a possible car in Lake Sarah on Monday. On Tuesday, deputies followed up with the report and...
myklgr.com
Faribault man sentenced in Redwood County for carrying meth in pocket between jails
A Faribault man, Daniel Arredondo, age 28, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for carrying illegal drugs as he was being transported from one jail to another. According to the court documents, on Jan. 21 of this year a Redwood County Deputy was tasked with taking Arredondo from the Brookings County, South Dakota jail to the Redwood County jail.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Sioux Falls apartment following standoff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is dead and a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police standoff at an apartment complex near 45th and Western in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning. Law enforcement on the scene of an apartment building in the south-central part of the...
nwestiowa.com
Estherville woman cited for cannabidiol
LARCHWOOD—A 22-year-old Estherville woman was cited about 1:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The citing of Betsy Joanna Hernandez stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet...
