VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: #8 Odessa College takes down Western Texas College
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 8th ranked Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Texas College in four sets on Wednesday night at the OC Sports Center. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.
Mi Cocinita Food Truck
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Midland Legacy’s Marcos Davila
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Legacy Quarterback Marcos Davila threw for 359 yards and five touchdowns in the Rebels’ win against over the Abilene Eagles. Watch the video above to see more on Davila and hear head coach Clint Hartman’s view of his starting Quarterback.
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy blows by Tuscola Jim Ned
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Tuscola Jim Ned in three sets on Tuesday at LHS. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian cruises past Immanuel Christian
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian volleyball team defeated El Paso Immanuel Christian in three sets on Tuesday afternoon. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
DWU rallies past Northwestern and DSU falls to Bellevue in college volleyball
UTPB honor students sworn in as Deputy Voter Registrars
Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow. A Regal Crown Club email Regal UA Amarillo Star, located at 8275 W. Amarillo Blvd., will be closed starting Sep. 15. Anyone who has purchased tickets for showings starting tomorrow will get refunds. For those...
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Midland 101 returns after hiatus from pandemic
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For the first time since the pandemic, Midlander’s can join the City of Midland 101 program. However, the deadline to apply is approaching. Midlander’s have until this Friday, September 16, to apply for the program. Midland 1-0-1 is a citizen’s education program, it is seven sessions that meet once a month for seven months. Participants will receive insight directly from city officials about how the city functions on a day-to-day basis.
City of Midland truck crashed into a local thrift store
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Midland city truck crashed into the Twice Around thrift store on Monday morning. Nobody was in the store when the impact happened, but the owners have to spend their day off fixing the store. This morning the city of Midland contacted the store owners to let...
Liberty City Rage Room opens newest location in downtown Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Liberty City Rage Room has officially opened its newest location in downtown Midland. The rage room is for everyone, even people who think they may not have rage to let loose. Liberty city rage room offers a variety of things to break ranging from electronics to...
Lucky Texas Resident Now A Millionaire After Claiming Lottery Prize
There are seven more chances to win a top prize in the $1,000,000 Crossword lottery game!
Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star
I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
One Accord for Kids hosting Foster and Adopt Q&A
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, September 13th, One Accord for Kids, a local non-profit, is hosting a Q & A for prospective foster families. OAK’s mission is to reform foster care in the Permian Basin and part of that mission can be accomplished by keeping the public informed on local foster care, adoption, and advocacy.
Odessan gets invited to the one of the largest food truck events in Michigan
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last month, as a part of small business summer, Mary Kate Hamilton introduced Yvette Hernandez who’s the owner of Mi Cocinita food truck. She overcame drug addiction to start her own small business. Now, Hernandez has been invited to Michigan to the worlds largest food truck...
Pioneer Natural Resources pledges one million dollars to West Texas Food Bank
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Pioneer Natural Resources, One of Texas’ largest oil and natural gas producers, announced that they are pledging one million dollars to the West Texas Food Bank to help fund school pantries throughout the Permian Basin. The five-year commitment from Pioneer Natural Resources, whose operations are based...
Two pedestrians taken to the hospital after accident in West Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two people were injured in a car-pedestrian crash earlier tonight on 26th and Moss in west Odessa. Ector county sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that both were transported with serious injuries after being hit by a car. An investigation is still underway. No other details have been...
Pickup hits utility pole, causes power outage, fire in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pickup truck hit a utility pole, causing a power outage and fire in downtown Amarillo on Monday afternoon. The Amarillo Police Department said the pickup rolled over and hit an electric pole. Witnesses said the driver was going fast enough to ramp the divider...
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
