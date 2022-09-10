ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

kjas.com

Anthony James Blount

Anthony James Blount passed away peacefully at his residence in Call, Texas at the age of 53. A visitation for Mr. Blount will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Robinson Community Funeral Home located at 345 Hwy. 63 W, Jasper, Texas. The interment will follow in the Belgrade Cemetery in Bon Wier, Texas.
CALL, TX
kjas.com

Eva Mae Collier

Mrs. Eva Mae Collier “Mama E” age 84 of Jasper,Texas went home to her Lord and Savior Sunday, September 4, 2022. A visitation for Mrs. Collier will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M prior to the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at the Greater New Bethel Baptist Church located at 1288 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Jasper, Texas. The interment will follow in the Gilgal Cemetery located at 661-699 Live Oak Lane Jasper, Texas.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Former Jasper businessman Letcher McLemore has died

Former Jasper businessman Letcher McLemore has died. He passed away on Sunday in Pennsylvania where he and his wife, Carolyn, had moved in 2020 to be near their daughter, Bethany. McLemore opened Jasper Music Company & Recording Studio on West Houston Street in 1977. For more than four decades, he...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Albert A. Adair

Mr. Albert A. Adair, age 96, of Broaddus, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Pasadena, Texas. Mr. Adair was born June 29, 1926, in Stamps, Arkansas. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Broaddus, and faithfully served there as a deacon. His survivors include his sons and...
BROADDUS, TX
kjas.com

Letcher McLemore

Letcher McLemore, formerly of Jasper, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022. He and his wife, Carolyn, moved to Jasper in 1974 where she taught school for many years. In November of 1977, Letcher opened Jasper Music and Recording Studio. There he was blessed to use the talents the Lord gave him in playing and selling musical instruments, tuning pianos in many homes and churches in Jasper County, and most of all, interacting with people.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Driver slams into funeral procession in Polk County

Most drivers move over and stop for a funeral procession as a sign of respect – but that wasn’t the case in Polk County on Tuesday afternoon. Anthony Gregory, 29, of Alto, plowed right into one. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting from a Texas Department of Public Safety report that...
POLK COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Council adopts budget and tax rate, will build splash pad, skate park, and stages

The Jasper City Council in their regular monthly meeting on Monday voted to adopt the city’s annual budget, and a tax rate which, according to Councilman David Shultz and City Manager Denise Kelly, is approximately 31% lower than the previous year’s rate. Council also voted to continue the annual Jasper Economic Development Corporation budget.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Armed man arrested during disturbance at Jasper County Courthouse

Officers with the Jasper Police and Sheriff's Departments say an armed man was arrested during a Tuesday morning disturbance at the Jasper County Courthouse. According to Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster, witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. Meanwhile, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

City Attorney speaks out on alcohol and controlled substance sales at city events

Jasper City Attorney Michael Stewart Ratcliff on Monday addressed city leaders and voiced his concern about the City Council’s recent decision to allow the sale of alcohol and controlled substances at city events. During the public comments section of the council meeting, Ratcliff briefly stepped out of his role as city attorney and spoke as a citizen.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Woodville daycare under investigation has temporarily closed

A daycare in Woodville, which is under investigation by the state following allegation of abuse of children, has voluntarily and temporarily closed. According to Woodville Police Chief Mike McCulley, Texas Child Care Licensing has asked the owner of Early Birds Learning Center to voluntarily close while the investigation is underway, and the owner has done so.
WOODVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Driver in two-county pursuit has now been charged

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby on Monday identified the driver in a Friday morning pursuit that began in Sabine County and ended at the Newton city limits with shots fired. Burby says 21-year-old Emily Schandua is currently free from jail under a $10,000.00 bond. According to Burby, Schandua was charged...
SABINE COUNTY, TX

