Officers with the Jasper Police and Sheriff's Departments say an armed man was arrested during a Tuesday morning disturbance at the Jasper County Courthouse. According to Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster, witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. Meanwhile, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO