JHS Alumni Reunion for 1960-1969 including classes of 1958-1959 will be Sat, Sep 24th
A Reunion for Jasper High School alumni for 1960 through 1969 in addition to classes of 1958 and 1959 will be held on Saturday, September 24th at Rayburn Country Resort at 2376 Wingate Blvd in Brookeland. Registration to be held outside at Sammy Rays Outdoor Bar from 1:00 PM to...
Anthony James Blount
Anthony James Blount passed away peacefully at his residence in Call, Texas at the age of 53. A visitation for Mr. Blount will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Robinson Community Funeral Home located at 345 Hwy. 63 W, Jasper, Texas. The interment will follow in the Belgrade Cemetery in Bon Wier, Texas.
Eva Mae Collier
Mrs. Eva Mae Collier “Mama E” age 84 of Jasper,Texas went home to her Lord and Savior Sunday, September 4, 2022. A visitation for Mrs. Collier will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M prior to the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at the Greater New Bethel Baptist Church located at 1288 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Jasper, Texas. The interment will follow in the Gilgal Cemetery located at 661-699 Live Oak Lane Jasper, Texas.
Former Jasper businessman Letcher McLemore has died
Former Jasper businessman Letcher McLemore has died. He passed away on Sunday in Pennsylvania where he and his wife, Carolyn, had moved in 2020 to be near their daughter, Bethany. McLemore opened Jasper Music Company & Recording Studio on West Houston Street in 1977. For more than four decades, he...
Albert A. Adair
Mr. Albert A. Adair, age 96, of Broaddus, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Pasadena, Texas. Mr. Adair was born June 29, 1926, in Stamps, Arkansas. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Broaddus, and faithfully served there as a deacon. His survivors include his sons and...
Letcher McLemore
Letcher McLemore, formerly of Jasper, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022. He and his wife, Carolyn, moved to Jasper in 1974 where she taught school for many years. In November of 1977, Letcher opened Jasper Music and Recording Studio. There he was blessed to use the talents the Lord gave him in playing and selling musical instruments, tuning pianos in many homes and churches in Jasper County, and most of all, interacting with people.
Driver slams into funeral procession in Polk County
Most drivers move over and stop for a funeral procession as a sign of respect – but that wasn’t the case in Polk County on Tuesday afternoon. Anthony Gregory, 29, of Alto, plowed right into one. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting from a Texas Department of Public Safety report that...
Council adopts budget and tax rate, will build splash pad, skate park, and stages
The Jasper City Council in their regular monthly meeting on Monday voted to adopt the city’s annual budget, and a tax rate which, according to Councilman David Shultz and City Manager Denise Kelly, is approximately 31% lower than the previous year’s rate. Council also voted to continue the annual Jasper Economic Development Corporation budget.
Armed man arrested during disturbance at Jasper County Courthouse
Officers with the Jasper Police and Sheriff's Departments say an armed man was arrested during a Tuesday morning disturbance at the Jasper County Courthouse. According to Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster, witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. Meanwhile, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
City Attorney speaks out on alcohol and controlled substance sales at city events
Jasper City Attorney Michael Stewart Ratcliff on Monday addressed city leaders and voiced his concern about the City Council’s recent decision to allow the sale of alcohol and controlled substances at city events. During the public comments section of the council meeting, Ratcliff briefly stepped out of his role as city attorney and spoke as a citizen.
Woodville daycare under investigation has temporarily closed
A daycare in Woodville, which is under investigation by the state following allegation of abuse of children, has voluntarily and temporarily closed. According to Woodville Police Chief Mike McCulley, Texas Child Care Licensing has asked the owner of Early Birds Learning Center to voluntarily close while the investigation is underway, and the owner has done so.
Driver in two-county pursuit has now been charged
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby on Monday identified the driver in a Friday morning pursuit that began in Sabine County and ended at the Newton city limits with shots fired. Burby says 21-year-old Emily Schandua is currently free from jail under a $10,000.00 bond. According to Burby, Schandua was charged...
