WITN
ECU not taking Campbell lightly as they prepare to meet Fighting Camels on Saturday night
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off a solid win over Old Dominion Saturday. The Pirates back to work preparing to face off this week with 1-1 FCS Campbell at home. They are not taking the Fighting Camels lightly just because they play in the FCS. “They’re a good...
WITN
Hurricane community forum in Kinston to be held Saturday
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A community forum on hurricane awareness is being held by the National Weather Service in Kinston on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City says the forum, which is free and open to everyone, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17th, starting at 11 a.m. It will take place at St. James AME Church at 402 East Shine Street in Kinston. A virtual option will also be offered; people may register for that here.
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Paige Stallings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 14 is Paige Stallings. Stallings is currently an Exceptional Children teacher at D. H Conley High School. She has been teaching students with special needs for 24 years. She began her career teaching at a day treatment facility for...
WITN
South Central High head football coach steps down
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central High School has announced that its head football coach has stepped down. Kendrick Parker made the following statement on Wednesday: “I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons.”. Robert Wolbert is the interim head...
WITN
Sports Spotlight: Greene Central’s Nunez leader of the Rams boys soccer herd
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central boys soccer is coming off a trip to the state final last season. They graduated a few of their stars but senior Ariel Nunez is back and leading the Rams again. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight. “I’d always played...
WITN
Pet of the Week: Blazer
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 14 is Blazer. Blazer is eight years old and he gets so excited when his foster parents even mention taking him outside, but he’s not always hyper, he can relax too. His temporary parents say he is...
WITN
Section of Havelock road to close Friday and Saturday mornings
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a road in Havelock is closing for part of the morning on Friday and Saturday. The City of Havelock says Miller Boulevard will be closed on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. both days. The city...
WITN
Eastern Carolina gas stations posting prices below $3 for the first time in a year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Several gas stations in Eastern Carolina are posting prices below $3.00 a gallon for the first time in a year. WITN spotted three gas stations in New Bern with gas listed at $2.98 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, several stations in Wilson are also seeing prices around $2.98.
WITN
‘Kid’ around with goats in Eastern Carolina
LUCAMA, N.C. (WITN) - From the farm to your yoga pose, Sarah Ratley’s gaggle of goats are bringing Eastern Carolina flair to fall fun. At The Painted Farmer in Lucama, Ratley has coaxed her goats into being the perfect party guests. She restored a 100-year-old barn into a warm...
WITN
Havelock Chili Festival back for 40th anniversary
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival is coming back this year for its 40th anniversary. The Havelock Chili Committee says it will be celebrating its 40th year after a two-year break. The festival is meant to support local causes and is run by volunteers. In the last 5...
WITN
What’s for dinner? Nash brings hot chicken to the East
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the question that has plagued households for centuries on end... “What are we having for dinner?”. On ENC at Three we are making that decision easy by bringing the tastes and smells from our local spots to your screens. Kicking things off is...
WITN
Pitt County Schools directs money to after-school programs
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Many parents know just how much virtual learning set students back across the country. Now, school board members in Pitt County are putting money into making up for those losses. They’re doing that by investing in after-school programs the area already has. WITN talked to...
WITN
Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina bridge will be closed starting this week as crews begin work to replace it. The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is being replaced causing the road to be closed. The DOT will close the road around 8:30 a.m. on...
WITN
Eastern Carolina school districts work around federal free lunch waiver expiring
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A federal waiver introduced during the pandemic that allowed schools to feed their students at no cost has expired. School districts in Eastern Carolina are working to ensure that their students can still eat for free in order to eliminate the financial burden for parents.
WITN
Four years later, New Bern business owners reflect on Hurricane Florence
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Boats swept away, walls caved in, waist-high water in the streets, and storefronts blown through are just some of the ways to describe the destruction Hurricane Florence caused New Bern. It’s been four years since Hurricane Florence blew through Eastern Carolina, and the New Bern...
WITN
ENC ‘Waterfowl Man’ reflects on time advising Queen Elizabeth
LUCAMA, N.C. (WITN) - From the farm to your yoga pose, Sarah Ratley’s gaggle of goats are bringing Eastern Carolina flair to fall fun. First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Updated: 12 hours ago. First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
WITN
Organization works to spread awareness of childhood cancer in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cancer is the leading cause of death in Eastern Carolina and children are no exception to being vulnerable to the disease. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. With President Biden announcing his reignition of the Cancer Moonshot program, there’s attention drawn to the youngest of the patients being affected.
WITN
Greenville police to hold meeting discussing school safety
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An eastern North Carolina police department is set to hold a meeting Tuesday night to discuss school safety. The Greenville Police Department will hold the meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the Greenville city council chambers. Area officials will speak including Interim Police Chief, Ted Sauls, and Pitt...
Pitt County bridge replacement begins Wednesday
GRIMESLAND, N.C. – The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week, so the bridge can be replaced. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close the site around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and begin to demolish the 47-year-old bridge, then build a modern structure. The new bridge […]
WITN
New Bern police continue search for missing woman
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say they are continuing to follow up on leads concerning a missing woman. The New Bern Police Department first asked for help finding Adriana Ilvento on Friday. They said she was last seen wearing a white headband, a green t-shirt, blue sweatshirt, and bleached-stained black pants.
