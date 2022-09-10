Read full article on original website
Opinion: Why Tiafoe is probably not a symbol of things to come in tennis
Frances Tiafoe was one of the breakthrough stories of the US Open Tennis tournament. He learned to play on the same courts that his father -- an immigrant from war-torn Sierra Leone -- helped build as a member of the construction crew. But his unlikely rise to tennis stardom should in no way be mistaken as a sign that the demographic profile of the sport is changing. Diversity in the sport is still in short supply, writes sports sociologist Harry Edwards.
Maria Sharapova Comments on Serena Williams’ Final US Open Performance & Venus Williams’ Long Fight for Equal Pay
Maria Sharapova has been retired from tennis since 2020, but that doesn’t mean she totally out of the game. Last week during New York Fashion Week, the athlete and entrepreneur sat down with fashion journalist Laura Brown, as part of the Glam Slam event series, the joint venture between IMG and Spring Studios in partnership with Chase Sapphire, to talk about the sport and style. There, Sharapova spoke about rising tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, as well as the Williams sisters. Sharapova and Serena Williams have had a long and compelling history as competitors, with Serena taking an 18-2 record...
Carlos Alcaraz: 19, US Open champ, No. 1, unique
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz got out of bed Monday as a U.S. Open champion, as the No. 1-ranked player in men’s tennis at age 19 — and, truth be told, exhausted. “I woke up dead,” the Spaniard said through that already-familiar wide smile during an interview with The Associated Press that followed a Times Square photo shoot with his fingerprint-smudged first Grand Slam trophy. “So many tough days in a row. High intensity. High level,” said Alcaraz, the first man in 30 years to win five-setters in the fourth round, quarterfinals and semifinals and still come away with the title at Flushing Meadows. “I don’t know how I played so many tough and long matches.” By the end of that run, which included saving a match point during his 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal victory over Jannik Sinner, then a 4-hour, 19-minute semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe, before Sunday’s 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 victory over Casper Ruud, Alcaraz was spent.
Serena Williams Eats Up The Runway At The Vogue World Fashion Show
Williams commanded the crowd on the runway during the show wearing a long silver flowing cape courtesy of Balenciaga.
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Serena Williams Shuts Down Vogue World Runway in Stunning Silver Look
Serena Williams is the GOAT on and off the tennis court. All eyes were on the tennis champion as she commanded the room to open the Vogue World runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12. For her epic entrance, Serena stunned in a custom silver metallic Balenciaga...
Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts
The legendary Tiger Woods is back on the golf course this week. On Tuesday, a video of Woods on the range at Liberty National Golf Club surfaced on Twitter. Fans are gushing over Woods' swing. Even at this stage in his career, the 15-time major champion has one of the prettiest swings we'll ever see.
Serena Williams won't be 'relaxing' after stepping away from tennis
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Serena Williams won't be "relaxing" after stepping away from her professional tennis career. The 40-year-old athlete discussed her "evolution" from tennis during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Williams announced in August that she would "move on from playing" tennis after the 2022...
