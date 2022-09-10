Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
WVSSAC High School Football rankings - Week 3
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first WVSSAC high school football rankings of the 2022 season have been released, the NCWV teams that have made it into the top 16 are listed below. Class AAA:. 3. Morgantown. 11. (tie) Bridgeport. 11. (tie) University. 15. (tie) Buckhannon-Upshur. Class AA:. 1. (tie) Fairmont...
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety check in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check next week in Randolph County. The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Harrison Ave. (WV Route 92) near Crystal Springs, according to the WVSP. Officials say the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofmotown.com
Major Donors Reportedly Want This Big-Time Head Coach at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s very unlikely that Neal Brown can save his job at West Virginia after an 0-2 start and a loss to Kansas at home. Several names have popped up as a potential replacement for Brown following this season, but one big-time name has really gathered momentum in the past couple of days.
WDTV
Randy Allen Scheuvront
Randy Allen Scheuvront, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Carl D. and Rose A. Eckard Scheuvront. He was married to Debbie Marra Scheuvront, who preceded him in death on November 8, 2008. Surviving are two step children, Billy Lyon and his wife Jennifer of KY and Kevin Marra of PA; and four siblings, Brenda Bland of Clarksburg, Barbara Gaines and her husband Mike of Reynoldsville, Scott Scheuvront and his wife Dana of Bridgeport and Gary Scheuvront of Clarksburg. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Helen Scheuvront, Joan Bumgardner, Susan Jeffries and Carl L. Scheuvront. Randy was an animal lover, especially horses and enjoyed watching Westerns. He cherished spending time with his family, especially his great niece and nephew, Kaden and Kira. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm with Reverend Dan Cope officiating. Interment will be in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
WDTV
17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating. Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said. The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: River Birch Café
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits River Birch Café in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
Clique Club Restaurant holds ‘Dine for a Cause’
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County is partnering with the Clique Club Restaurant in Clarksburg. Dine for a Cause gives people the opportunity to enjoy local restaurants, but a portion of the proceeds go to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties. The...
WDTV
5 Sports Sit Down: Fairmont Senior Football Head Coach Nick Bartic
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior head football coach Nick Bartic joins this week’s 5 Sports Sit Down to talk about the season after a state title, expectations, building confidence and momentum early and more!. The Polar Bears returned to the gridiron this year on the heels of their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Sky is the limit for JT Daniels and Bryce Ford-Wheaton connection
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite a loss to Kansas, there are still some great takeaways for the offensive side of WVU football. In the fourth quarter vs Kansas, JT Daniels and the WVU offense marched over 60 yards downfield on two consecutive scoring drives to tie the ballgame before heading into overtime. The drives were capped off with a two-point conversion pass to Bryce Ford-Wheaton to tie up the game with seconds to go.
smokingmusket.com
Shane Lyons issues statement on Neal Brown following West Virginia’s loss to Kansas
Days after West Virginia’s embarrassing overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, WVU Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons issued the following statement to The Associate Press’ John Raby this afternoon. I know and deeply care that our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
WDTV
WVU creating more opportunities for nurses
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is continuing to expand their nursing program. WVU is creating a five-year plan state-wide to help address the nursing shortage across the state. WVU has expanded the program down to Beckley and also opened a new campus in Bridgeport in collaboration with UHC. The goal...
Metro News
West Virginia Department of Education name Teacher, School Service Personnel of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education named the Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Culture Center. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, has taught for 21 years. Nichols...
WDTV
Fairmont State Homecoming Parade returns to downtown Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s Homecoming celebration will begin with the Homecoming Parade on Thursday, Sept. 22. The parade is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., and it features a route through downtown Fairmont. “On behalf of the Fairmont State Alumni Association, we are very much looking...
WTRF
West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
Upshur County Schools reminds public of upcoming active shooter response training
Upshur County Schools has announced the dates for their active shooter response training. The scheduled staff training will be held at each school in Upshur County.
WDTV
George Lee Pride
George Lee Pride, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born in Florence, AL on October 18, 1937, the son of the late Nancy Lee Pride. Twice married, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Christine Singleton Pride. He is survived by his second wife, Carolyn Albert Pride, who resides in Clarksburg.
Comments / 0