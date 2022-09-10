ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Three running backs on 1,000-yard pace atop Bay County Football Leaders

BAY CITY, MI -- Statistical leaders through Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season at the Bay County schools of Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. A look at top performers for passing, rushing, receiving and scoring heading into Week 4. *Signifies eight-player football.
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Bay County roundup: New tradition has a nice ring to it

BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Sept. 12-13, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. TENNIS: CHIME IS RIGHT FOR CENTRAL.
BAY COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Football
City
Beaverton, MI
Bay City, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Vassar, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Hillman, MI
City
Petoskey, MI
Bay City, MI
Sports
City
Bay City, MI
City
Gladwin, MI
City
Cass City, MI
The Saginaw News

Heritage heads into ‘familiar’ showdown with Davison

SAGINAW, MI – The last time Ashton Rubio lined up across from Braylen Himmelein in a football game, he lost, 6-0. “That’s not going to happen again,” the Saginaw Heritage linebacker said. “There’s probably going to be some talking after the game, especially if I can get an interception. But he’s so good. He’s got an arm like crazy. He’s a great quarterback.”
DAVISON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#City West#High School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
MLive.com

Golden Helmet winners deliver game-changing performances in Week 3

BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
BAY CITY, MI
frankenmuthathletics.com

Eagles End in Disappointing Tie With Alma

The Alma Panthers came to town on Tuesday to face off against the Eagles. Frankenmuth came out a bit flat to start the match, allowing Alma to send through balls that kept the Eagles running in their defensive end, rather than maintaining their usual tight possession of the ball. Frankenmuth’s slow start allowed Alma to score in the 8th minute, by missing a routine cross into the middle. “It looked like our guys took for granted that they were going to win the game,” remarked Assistant Coach Jason Paetz, “and that attitude resulted in Alma scoring the first goal–a real confidence booster for them.”. The Panthers took the 1-0 lead into halftime, and the Eagles needed that much needed time to gain their composure.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
MLive.com

Bay County roundup: These spikes were made for dancing

BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Sept. 14, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GOLF: WESTERN’S DAY IS DANCE-WORTHY.
BAY COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
9&10 News

Superintendent for Kingsley Area Schools Resigns After 12 Years

New leadership is coming to the Kingsley Area Schools after the resignation of their superintendent. On Monday, during the Kingsley School Board meeting, the school board accepted the resignation of Dr. Keith Smith. The school board says they appreciate Smiths’ leadership over the past 12 years navigating the district through...
KINGSLEY, MI
MLive.com

Mr. YMCA, Max Fisher, takes history of service to Saginaw Sports Hall of Fame

Max Fisher’s focus in life was on helping people blend mind, body and soul. For 56 years, the YMCA was the perfect vehicle. Fisher retired from the Saginaw YMCA in 1989 after guiding it in a variety of positions, including swimming instructor, director of health and physical education, associate general secretaryship and associate director.
SAGINAW, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police: 13-year-old attacked during Traverse City football game

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department is investigating the attack of a teenager during a Friday night football game. Police said the assault happened at Thirlby Field during the Traverse City West High School game. The middle school girl was attacked by two female students,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Banana 101.5

What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?

Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint

Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. 4 / 18. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. 5 / 18. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

New Fenton Restaurant – Fenton Tavern And Bar Fall 2022

This past April it was announced that a new restaurant would be opening in the former Meeting Place building on Owen Road in Fenton. Fast forward to September 2022, and more information is now available, including the name of the highly anticipated spot. The Tavern Kitchen & Bar is sure...
FENTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy