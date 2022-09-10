Read full article on original website
Three running backs on 1,000-yard pace atop Bay County Football Leaders
BAY CITY, MI -- Statistical leaders through Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season at the Bay County schools of Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. A look at top performers for passing, rushing, receiving and scoring heading into Week 4. *Signifies eight-player football.
Worst week ever can’t keep Lee T down on Bay City area football predictions
BAY CITY, MI – It’s rough, that much I’ll admit. I just endured a prediction week unlike ever seen before. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Our favorite high school football stadiums in the Bay City area for 2022
BAY CITY, MI – On a week where two Bay City area schools christen newly revamped football stadiums, now is a good time for a good debate. Who has the coolest football stadium in the MLive Bay City coverage area?
Bay County roundup: New tradition has a nice ring to it
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Sept. 12-13, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. TENNIS: CHIME IS RIGHT FOR CENTRAL.
Meet your Bay City fall sports Athlete of the Week candidates for Sept. 14
BAY CITY, MI -- MLive is recognizing standout performers from the Bay City coverage area each week throughout the fall sports season and giving readers a chance to select an Athlete of the Week. Coaches and athletic directors are asked to submit non-football nominees for Athlete of the Week at...
Heritage heads into ‘familiar’ showdown with Davison
SAGINAW, MI – The last time Ashton Rubio lined up across from Braylen Himmelein in a football game, he lost, 6-0. “That’s not going to happen again,” the Saginaw Heritage linebacker said. “There’s probably going to be some talking after the game, especially if I can get an interception. But he’s so good. He’s got an arm like crazy. He’s a great quarterback.”
Which Bay City area high school features the best football stadium?
BAY CITY, MI – We offered up our take on the Bay City area’s finest high school football stadiums, and now we’re looking for your opinion. Cast your vote for the area high school with the best home field.
Five Flint-area teams part of first Associated Press high school football rankings
FLINT – Five Flint-area teams are part of the first Associated Press high school football rankings of the season selected by a six sports writers from around the state. In Division 1, Lapeer (3-0) is honorable mention. Belleville is ranked No. 1.
Golden Helmet winners deliver game-changing performances in Week 3
BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
frankenmuthathletics.com
Eagles End in Disappointing Tie With Alma
The Alma Panthers came to town on Tuesday to face off against the Eagles. Frankenmuth came out a bit flat to start the match, allowing Alma to send through balls that kept the Eagles running in their defensive end, rather than maintaining their usual tight possession of the ball. Frankenmuth’s slow start allowed Alma to score in the 8th minute, by missing a routine cross into the middle. “It looked like our guys took for granted that they were going to win the game,” remarked Assistant Coach Jason Paetz, “and that attitude resulted in Alma scoring the first goal–a real confidence booster for them.”. The Panthers took the 1-0 lead into halftime, and the Eagles needed that much needed time to gain their composure.
Bay County roundup: These spikes were made for dancing
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Sept. 14, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GOLF: WESTERN’S DAY IS DANCE-WORTHY.
Michigan Lakes Get Renamed – Good Luck Pronouncing One Of Them
The state of Michigan has renamed several lakes after the use of a Native American term in said lake names has been deemed offensive. The term (name) in question is 'squaw'. More often than not the word is referred to as the 's-word' in Indigenous culture. Indian Culture Today had this to say about the word in 2017,
Superintendent for Kingsley Area Schools Resigns After 12 Years
New leadership is coming to the Kingsley Area Schools after the resignation of their superintendent. On Monday, during the Kingsley School Board meeting, the school board accepted the resignation of Dr. Keith Smith. The school board says they appreciate Smiths’ leadership over the past 12 years navigating the district through...
Mr. YMCA, Max Fisher, takes history of service to Saginaw Sports Hall of Fame
Max Fisher’s focus in life was on helping people blend mind, body and soul. For 56 years, the YMCA was the perfect vehicle. Fisher retired from the Saginaw YMCA in 1989 after guiding it in a variety of positions, including swimming instructor, director of health and physical education, associate general secretaryship and associate director.
8-point buck barges into Saginaw Township family’s home
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A Saginaw Township family is reeling after a four-legged intruder crashed through their home’s front window, trampling their belongings and leaving a path of blood and broken glass in its wake. “We’re still pretty shaken up,” said Kelsie Kay Beyer, shortly after a deer...
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 13-year-old attacked during Traverse City football game
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department is investigating the attack of a teenager during a Friday night football game. Police said the assault happened at Thirlby Field during the Traverse City West High School game. The middle school girl was attacked by two female students,...
What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?
Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
Owosso Baker to Compete on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship
An Owosso woman will show off her baking skills tonight (9/12) competing against 11 other bakers on the season premiere of the network's Halloween Baking Championship. Jill Davis is an Owosso resident and owner of an in-home bakery she calls Drizzle Cakes and Bakes. The mother of two makes her network television debut tonight at 9 pm.
Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint
New Fenton Restaurant – Fenton Tavern And Bar Fall 2022
This past April it was announced that a new restaurant would be opening in the former Meeting Place building on Owen Road in Fenton. Fast forward to September 2022, and more information is now available, including the name of the highly anticipated spot. The Tavern Kitchen & Bar is sure...
