The Alma Panthers came to town on Tuesday to face off against the Eagles. Frankenmuth came out a bit flat to start the match, allowing Alma to send through balls that kept the Eagles running in their defensive end, rather than maintaining their usual tight possession of the ball. Frankenmuth’s slow start allowed Alma to score in the 8th minute, by missing a routine cross into the middle. “It looked like our guys took for granted that they were going to win the game,” remarked Assistant Coach Jason Paetz, “and that attitude resulted in Alma scoring the first goal–a real confidence booster for them.”. The Panthers took the 1-0 lead into halftime, and the Eagles needed that much needed time to gain their composure.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO