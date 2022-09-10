Lakeville South football, Carson Hansen defeat rival Lakeville North

Defending Class 6A state champion Lakeville South extended its win streak to 23 games dating back to 2019 with a 34-0 home win against Lakeville North.



This was the fourth win in a row for the Cougars (2-0) in the crosstown rivalry against the Panthers (1-1).



Iowa State commit and senior running back Carson Hansen led Lakeville South with 21 carries for 252 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go with two catches for 37 yards.



Lakeville North was shut out for the second time in a row against Lakeville South and was held to 31 yards of offense in the first half en route to 164 yards total. The Panthers turned the ball over twice on downs and once in opposing territory.



By Land Beats by Air



Every Lakeville South opponent knows the Cougars are going to run the ball. And run it some more. And some more. Yet, it doesn’t seem to matter.



The Cougars, ranked No. 1 in the SBLive Minnesota state power rankings, threw the ball just two times. Both came in the first half on short routes from senior quarterback Jacob Royse to Hansen.



As a team, Lakeville South rushed 45 times for 311 yards (6.9 yards per carry). Like a python, the Cougars’ steadily increased their control over the game with at least one touchdown per quarter.



Hansen set the school record for longest rushing touchdown by one yard with an 87-yard touchdown rush to break the game open, 21-0, midway through the third quarter.



Hansen isn’t braggadocios in his accomplishments. He knows there are at least five guys paving the way in front of him.



“They open holes for me, give me great looks,” Hansen said. “I couldn’t do it without them. I just really appreciate them.”



Lakeville South head coach Ben Burk was willing to do the talking for Hansen.



“I think you look at the North game from last year to this year, it is a big growth for him,” Burk said, referencing Hansen's 87 yards and no touchdowns in 2021. “He’s stronger, he’s faster and he’s bringing physicality to what he’s doing in a different way than we’ve seen. He’s got the speed. He’s got the size. Now he’s bringing the physicality. I’m really proud of all the work he put in to get to where he is.”



Lakeville North poured on the points in a Week 1 win against Eastview and showed flashes in the pass game Friday. Left handed sophomore quarterback Riley Grossman finished 13-for-29 for 135 yards passing with two interceptions.



The Panthers were able to move the chains from time to time, but the Cougars kept everything in front of them and bowed up in the red zone.



Avoiding the Compounding Mistakes



In Week 1, Lakeville South gave up a long touchdown to fall behind early in a 69-14 win over Park of Cottage Grove.



Early in the second half up 14-0, senior running back Ryder Patterson lost a fumble. Right away on defense, he got the ball back on an interception.



Late in the first half with the Cougars threatening to go up three scores before halftime deep in Panther territory, Hansen lost a fumble.



After Patterson’s interception, Hansen made amends for his turnover with a record-breaking touchdown run.



“We preach ball security, and we didn’t execute that tonight,” Burk said. “But the thing we also preach is mental toughness and responding to adversity. You’re going to do something to mess up, you’re going to make a mistake, you’re going to get burned but you’ve got to play the rest of the game.”



Feeling Blue



The Lakeville North student section left feeling blue. Both student sections were wearing blue.



It was Tackle Cancer Night, which was part of a series of games around the state throughout the season to benefit the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.



Fans were encouraged to wear blue along with their school colors to raise awareness for the fundraiser.



“It’s a community event. That’s why I love living here,” Burk said. “We have a community that supports us, both sides of town. It’s not the rivalry in the sense that it’s Week 2 and we both have larger goals. But it’s big for our community. To be able to partner with the Minnesota Coaches Association to try to raise money that way is noble. That’s why we did it. We partnered with North to bring some good out of the rivalry.”



Student section chants lacked unnecessary vitriol, with the two opposing sides even engaging in a friendly game of "Marco Polo" while the action unfolded in front of them.



"It’s always a good game whenever we go against our crosstown rivals," Hansen said. "It’s always a battle. It’s always a grind. I just really cherish this game. Every day, we take one step forward and we’re not done yet."

Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South

Photos by Jeff Lawler