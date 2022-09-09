ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Swiatek goes for a 3rd major title, Jabeur a 1st at US Open

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEcD7_0hpbsgl600

LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Iga Swiatek tries to win her third Grand Slam title, while Ons Jabeur gets a second straight chance to win her first. The top-ranked Swiatek won her second French Open title in June, part of her stretch of nine consecutive finals won in straight sets. One of them was in Rome, where she routed Jabeur 6-2, 6-2. A victory would make her the first player since Serena Williams in 2014 to win seven titles in a season. The native of Poland is the first No. 1 seed to reach the final in Flushing Meadows since Williams did it that year. The fifth-seeded Jabeur made her first major final appearance at Wimbledon and now tries again to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam title in the professional era. The Tunisian has dropped just one set in the tournament.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s semifinals: No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 22 Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3; No. 5 Casper Ruud beat No. 27 Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

19 — Consecutive losses by Karen Khachanov against top-10 players since beating No. 7 Alexander Zverev in 2019 in Montreal.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m going to come back and I will win this thing one day. I’m sorry, guys.” — Frances Tiafoe, in his interview on the court after his semifinal loss to Carlos Alcaraz.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Saturday Iga Swiatek#Grand Slam#African#Tunisian#Forecast Sunny
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
51K+
Followers
89K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy