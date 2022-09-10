ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

EP football continues hot start with trouncing of Farmington

By Staff Reports
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie Local News
 5 days ago

The Eden Prairie High School football team (2-0) opened their home schedule in dominating fashion by dismantling Farmington, 51-7, on Friday at Aerie Stadium.

It was a celebratory night for the Eagles even prior to kickoff. The home crowd celebrated coach Mike Grant’s 30th year at the helm of Eden Prairie Football by welcoming the 1992 Eagles team, Grant’s first year, on the field.

The celebration spilled over into the game as EP controlled the game from the beginning. Offensively, the Eagles strung together a balanced, methodical first half performance by scoring on five consecutive drives to begin the game. A pair of rushing touchdowns from the bruising halfback Tyler Walden mixed well with a three touchdown performance from quarterback Nick Fazi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVhAh_0hpbsEEs00
EP quarterback Nick Fazi was a force in the air and on the run. Photo by Rick Olson.

The two-year starting quarterback connected twice with tight end Jermell Taylor on scores through the air and added a quarterback scramble for six to the mix. Fazi, Taylor and the rest of the offensive starters played into the third quarter before the reserves checked in amidst the blowout.

Defensively the game plan was executed to near perfection. The Eagles swarming defense forced three first half turnovers. Cade Hutchinson and Noah Bonin intercepted Farmington backup quarterback Isaiah Bramer while future Kansas State Wildcat Chiddi Obiazor forced a fumble. EP’s defense kept Farmington scoreless until the final Farmington drive of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014AbU_0hpbsEEs00
The EP defense made life miserable for the Farmington offense throughout the Eagles’ 51-7 romp. Photo by Rick Olson.

Next week the challenge becomes greater for the Eagles. Grant’s squad welcomes in defending state champs Lakeville South (2-0) Friday, September 16. Lakeville South is on a winning streak of epic proportions. The last time the Cougars suffered a defeat was at U.S. Bank Stadium in November 2019.

Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. at EPHS for the monstrous Class 6A matchup.

