Holy Angels football outlasts Orono

It didn’t seem like it was raining hard in Richfield on Friday night, but the artificial turf was quickly saturated at the StarDome, where the Academy of Holy Angels poured it on, defeating the Orono Spartans 34-14.

The Stars started on the right foot, driving downfield on the first possession of the game, but they failed to score.

It wouldn’t matter, as later, senior running back William Snyder caught a pass and took it 75 yards to the end zone for a 6-0 lead.

Holding onto the ball was difficult for everyone, and the Stars were often the beneficiaries. Senior linebacker Ryan McGuire recovered a Spartans’ fumble at midfield with two minutes, 30 seconds left in the first quarter, and senior quarterback Aaron Boarman turned it into points with a 23-yard touchdown run. Another missed kick kept it 12-0 Stars, keeping the Spartans in striking distance.

Momentum shifted the Spartans’ way on the next play. Senior Joey Greenagel returned the ensuing kickoff all the way to the Stars’ 11-yard line, but the Spartans failed to score, missing a field goal from about 30 yards out. Greenagel would eventually score for the Spartans to make it 12-7.

The Academy of Holy Angels put a stop to the Spartans momentum by capping a long drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Bowman. Then Bowman found fellow senior Vincent Thull in the flat, and Thull powered his way into the end zone for the two-point conversion and a 20-7 halftime lead.

The Stars’ William Snyder stifled another promising Spartans’ drive on fourth down to keep it 20-7 with 5:25 left in the third. Then senior all-purpose back Joe Miller IV rushed for a 10-yard touchdown before and tight end Jacob Pung caught the two-point conversion to make it 28-7 with 3:10 left in the third.

Pung was back at it in the fourth, intercepting a deflected pass to give the Stars the ball with a three-score lead and 10:30 left in the game. Senior wide receiver Charles Gilbert III made it a four-score game by catching another deflected pass in the endzone to make it 34-7 with six minutes remaining.

Orono’s Greenagel got the Spartans another touchdown with 2:56 left, but the Stars would get the long first down they needed to ice the game after penalties moved them backwards on their next possession.

The Stars showed why they’re a state title contender in Class 4A football, but Orono struggled to turn its long drives into points. Twice the Spartans walked away without points despite being in the red zone, which put more pressure on the Spartans’ defense.

The Stars host South St. Paul next Saturday, while the Spartans are at Waconia on Friday night.