Opelika-Auburn News
The new No. 1!: Auburn High on top of latest Class 7A rankings
Auburn High has moved to the top spot in the state rankings after an impressive 4-0 start to the season. Auburn High was ranked No. 1 in Class 7A in the newest Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings released Wednesday morning. It’s the first time Auburn High has been ranked No....
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika moves up to No. 3 in state rankings as rivalry looms
Reinforce the stands at Duck Samford Stadium. The rivalry game between Opelika and Auburn High could be top-five showdown—and it’s sure to be the hottest ticket in town. Opelika is up to No. 3 in the latest Class 7A rankings by the ASWA, one of seven area teams ranked in the latest poll released Wednesday morning.
alabamanews.net
Tuskegee Moves Home-Opener Football Game to Cramton Bowl
Tuskegee University has moved its home-opening and Hall of Fame football game to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game is against Allen University on Saturday, September 24. It’s being moved because weather has brought delays to construction at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium at the university. That construction includes new turf, along with a new facility that includes locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and sports medicine space.
WSFA
Tuskegee home opener moved to Cramton Bowl amid construction delays
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has announced its home-opening Hall of Fame football game against Allen University will be moved to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game, scheduled for Sept. 24, will be moved due to recent weather delays for construction at Tuskegee’s Abott Memorial Alumni Stadium, according to university officials. It is undergoing a transformation for new field turf, along with a new facility that will house locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and space for sports medicine.
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Opelika’s Stinson forces game-saving fumble, named ACC Defensive Back of the Week
In a game of inches, Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson made the game-saving play last Saturday, forcing a fumble inside the 1-yard line with 12 seconds left in the game to secure Duke’s 31-23 win at Northwestern. Stinson on Monday was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his...
Opelika-Auburn News
Central-Phenix City's Karmello English decommits from Auburn
Auburn lost a big name in its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, as Central-Phenix City receiver Karmello English announced he was decommitting from the Tigers. “I have had several conversations with my family and have came to a difficult decision,” English said in a statement on Twitter. “I will be decommitting from the University of Auburn and reopening my recruitment.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Harsin appreciates Finley, Ashford’s ability to respond after interceptions
Auburn’s early efforts against San Jose State floundered in large part because of lackluster quarterback play. The Tigers’ two-quarterback system of TJ Finley and Robby Ashford was a combined 2-for-7 passing in the first quarter for 10 yards, notably matching the team’s Week 1 turnover total with two interceptions in the first 15 minutes.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Orange Out’ on Saturday: Auburn to wear orange facemasks against Penn State
Derick Hall broke a bit of news when talking to reporters Monday: Auburn will be wearing its orange facemasks again this weekend. The Tigers unveiled orange facemasks for the first time since the mid-1980s last season in their 31-20 win against Ole Miss on Oct. 30, and this weekend’s donning of the orange will be in accordance with Auburn’s “Orange Out” theme for its matchup with No. 22 Penn State.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn names Rich McGlynn interim AD as national search begins
Auburn president Chris Roberts has named Rich McGlynn Auburn’s interim athletics director, he announced in an open letter Tuesday, while announcing the university is beginning a national search for a permanent athletics director. “I am confident in Rich’s ability to lead us forward during this transition period as he...
Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Schedule Release: Three-and-Out
Which games and opponent stand out on the Crimson Tide's 2022-2023 schedule.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn-Missouri set for 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN
Auburn football has a game time and television channel for its Week 4 matchup against Missouri. The matchup will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and it'll be broadcast on ESPN, it was announced Monday. It'll be the conference opener for both sets of Tigers,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn men's golf opens season with win at Maui Jim Intercollegiate
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – No. 13 Auburn men’s golf kicked off the 2022-23 season with a 45-under victory on Sunday at The Mirabel Club’s Maui Jim Intercollegiate. “We are beyond proud of all seven of these guys,” Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said. “This win did not come easy. It was hard-fought against an extremely talented field of schools. The unity and connectivity on our team are phenomenal, and that was such a major factor in our success this week. I’m excited to keep building and see just how dangerous this group can be.”
What Penn State coach James Franklin said about facing Auburn, Bryan Harsin
Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: What do orange jerseys say about us all?
Picture the amusement on her face. I had lunch with someone Tuesday who doesn’t follow sports so much, and I was trying to explain the biggest news story in town. It’s shaking a foundation! It’s about years and years of tradition! The kids are fired up about it. It’s the talk of the town! But, see, there are other folks that don’t like the idea so much. Are we seeing a youth movement? What will this mean for the future? Everyone’s eyes are going to be glued to that tunnel on Saturday.
Opelika-Auburn News
'He saw the glimmer of hope... in everybody': Berry Dudley of Opelika and Dudley Lumber Co. dies at 85
Berry Carl Dudley, died on Sunday, Sept. 11, at his home in Opelika. He was 85. Dudley was born in Lee County in 1935, the second of five children, to Berry Clifton and Bertha Lane Dudley. He was raised in Crawford with his older brother John Robert and his younger sisters Miriam, Ruth and Diane. He also grew up with his first cousin, the late Johnny Dudley, and Wesley Capps, who would become a lifelong friend.
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Pizza D’Action￼
When I was growing up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), we didn’t have many restaurants at which to dine. We had Cecil’s (now closed), Lake Hill Restaurant (now closed), Pizza Hut, Western Sizzlin’, Hardee’s and various other local fast food establishments.
Opelika-Auburn News
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
WTVM
Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, Illges Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will be closed. According to the city of Columbus, this closure is due to the ongoing construction of the Spiderweb Road Project. Drivers should pay close attention to the detour signs and...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
