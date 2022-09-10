Read full article on original website
Waynesburg’s Basinger nets 6 against Cougars
Waynesburg’s Ashlyn Basinger has been a thorn in the side for all teams in Section 2-1A this fall. On Thursday, the Charleroi girls soccer team felt her wrath. The University of Maryland recruit tallied five first-half goals and six overall, as the Cougars had no answer for the senior forward in a 6-1 loss on the road at Raider Field.
Big second-half effort leads GCC past Serra Catholic
Bouncing back from a lopsided loss can be a challenging task. Attempting to do so against a team like Greensburg Central Catholic can make it an even more difficult one to achieve. That was the task at hand for the Serra Catholic girls soccer team, just two days after suffering...
Underdog Leps topple rival Rams
If anyone was wondering what a rivalry game looked like on the soccer field, Wednesday’s game between Belle Vernon Area and Ringgold at James Weir Stadium had it all – physicality, finesse and a little drama. It was the underdog Leopards earning a 2-1 win in the first...
BVA boys win on overtime penalty kick
It took 84 minutes for a goal to be scored as Belle Vernon earned a 1-0 victory over Washington in Section 3-2A soccer on Tuesday at James Weir Stadium. Trevor Kovatch was the golden-goal hero for the Leopards (5-2, 4-1) when he converted a penalty kick with 6:11 remaining in the first overtime.
Scotties rally past Yough
Moments after a loud, happy celebration – screams and claps to applaud two goals in a row – a subdued hush fell over the crowd at Russ Grimm Field. Even the crickets that chirped all night seemed to stop for a few seconds. To read the rest of...
Sharon M. Posi Signorini – Charleroi
Sharon M. Posi Signorini, 66, of Charleroi, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, with her oldest grandson, Marques, by her side. Born March 26, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Michael Blair and Rose Pager Posi. A homemaker, she loved taking care of others, watching her westerns, going shopping, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family making memories. Her special saying to her grandchildren everyday was, “I love you high as the sky, deep as the sea, forever and a day…because forever isn’t long enough.” Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, David A. Signorini of South Korea, and Timothy M. (Christine) Signorini of Dunlevy; a daughter, Sharon M. (James) Lippencott of Charleroi; four grandchildren, Marques and Denzell Bass of Charleroi, and Gabriella and Ethan Signorini of Dunlevy; and a great-granddaughter, Rose Bass. The family would like to give a special thank you to ViaQuest Hospice, especially Melanie and Jessica (Sharon’s angels). MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made to Sharon online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Joan Dohanich – Belle Vernon
Joan Dohanich, 77, of Fairhope, Belle Vernon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in St. Clair Hospital after a long illness. She was born June 9, 1945, in North Charleroi, of the late George Dohanich and Irene Hegedus Dohanich. Joan worked at Brookville Sewing Factory and K-Mart. Later on, she retired from Magee Hospital and the offices of Dr. Carol Krupski and Dr. Diane Ichikawa. She is survived by her niece, Cynthia Rollings of Canonsburg; nephews, Joseph A. Burger and Raymie Burger, both of Monessen; great-niece and great-nephew, Rebecca Rollings of Canonsburg, and Christopher and Cicily Rollings of Pittsburgh; and brother-in-law, Joseph D. Burger of Monessen. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Jean Dohanich Cathers; and sister, Georgetta Burger. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at ELEY-MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City. Private interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery, Belle Vernon, PA 15012.
Westmoreland County set to end deal with Monessen for blight project
Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday are expected to terminate a contract with Monessen to coordinate a plan to remove blighted properties in the city. Officials signed off on a $7,500 deal late last year in which the county planning department would oversee efforts to identify and publicize efforts to remove dilapidated structures and unsafe properties from a multi-block area in downtown Monessen.
Monessen: Superintendent says school year started smoothly
Monessen City School District leaders congratulated students, faculty and staff Tuesday for a successful start to the school year and continued plans to work with Westmoreland Intermediate Unit to update the district’s curriculum. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
Laura Lee Fiori – Mt. Morris, Pa., formerly of Charleroi
Laura Lee Fiori, age 61, of Mt. Morris, Pa., formerly of Charleroi, passed away on Sept. 10, 2022. Born on July 14, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Maxon Lee Pascoe and Edith Mae Behrendt. She is the beloved wife of Michael Fiori; loving mother of Summer Lee (Zachery) Zalar, Layton Robert Fiori and Trey Michael Fiori; dear sister of Gail Pascoe (Bill) Dudas, Curtis Pascoe and the late Lee Pascoe; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also the loving companion of puppies, Panda and Lacey, and her plentiful dogs and cats over the years. Laura enjoyed being outdoors gardening, flowers and bird watching. She was an animal lover and lover of nature. Laura was an open-minded person, who was the best cook and homemaker. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. There will be a future intimate gathering for family and close friends. Please respect the family’s wishes at this time. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree (https://shop.arborday.org/commemorative-trees-in-memory), grow a flower or donate to your local animal shelter in Laura’s memory.
Lois Jean Allen Zurich – Charleroi
Lois Jean Allen Zurich, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at The Residence at Bethel Park surrounded by her children, who loved her dearly. Born July 21, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Lenora Allen of Monessen. Lois was the loving wife of 50 years to George B. Zurich, who preceded her in death in August 1994. They were the parents of three surviving children, Michael (Janis), Mary Lee (Dr. Richard Long) and Ben (Judi). She will be missed especially by her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Lois is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Moore of Pittsburgh; and Liz Allen, wife of her late brother, Charles Allen of Ohio. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dickie; sister, Betty Lee; and her dear friend, Raymond D. Dalfonso. She was an active and proud Charleroi resident most of her life. She spent her career as a personnel secretary at Monongahela Valley Hospital and was a member of Saint Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15241, 412-835-1860. Her funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Monongahela. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Disabled Veterans or the National Kidney Foundation.
Blaze destroys 2 New Eagle homes
Two homes were destroyed and several others are damaged in New Eagle after a man accidentally started a fire by burning weeds with a propane torch in his yard and was unable to get it under control with a garden hose. According to New Eagle Mayor Chas Fine, the first...
Sylvia M. Nuzzaci Dague – Monongahela
Sylvia M. Nuzzaci Dague, 77, of Monongahela, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. She was born in Monongahela on Jan. 30, 1945, to the late Anthony and Bess Inserra Nuzzaci. After her graduation in 1962 from the former Mon Valley Catholic High School, she earned her business degree from Robert Morris University. For many years, Sylvia worked as a sales associate at the former Montgomery Ward in Charleroi until its closing in 2001. A member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela, Sylvia enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, cooking traditional Sunday Italian dinners, but most of all, time spent with her family. She is survived by three sons and a daughter, Chris E. (Victoria) Dague of Coral Springs, Fla., Matthew D. (Kerrie) Dague of Monongahela, Jonathan R. (Jenny) Dague of South Fayette and Jennifer L. Dague of Monongahela; a brother, Edward (Jane) Nuzzaci of Waverly, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Lauren (Chris) Hause, Zachary Sedlak, Rebecca (Robert) Hixon Jr. and Rachael, Crosby, Liliana and Nolan Dague; two great-grandsons, Robert Hixon III and Owen Hause; a nephew, Edward (Kim) Nuzzaci; a niece, Lisa Nuzzaci; and a great-niece, Samantha Nuzzaci. In addition, she will be missed as a beloved “SaSa” to her many cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank R. “Fast” Dague, who died Sept. 15, 2009. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Blessing prayers will begin in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Friday followed by a Mass of Christian burial beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Monongahela. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Charleroi must replace missing traffic signal control box
A junction box that helps synchronize traffic signals with the railroad has gone missing in Charleroi. The box, which was installed neath 8th Street and McKean Avenue, is missing and borough officials are not sure what happened — but they will have to figure out how to replace it before a multi-million dollar traffic signal project can begin.
Monongahela awards paving contract
Monongahela leaders accepted a contract bid — pending review — to repave Country Club Road and voiced concerns about debris on Main Street created by recent road construction. During Wednesday’s council meeting, it was announced the city received two bids for the paving project and selected Morgan Excavating L.P. Pompei Inc. for the 6,090 square yard project.
‘Newsies’ offers musical look at the bygone days of media
Audiences at McKeesport Little Theater will soon be transported to the heyday of the “newsies.” While newspaper subscriptions and home delivery of some local papers still exist by way of driving carriers, gone are the days of seeing a young person lugging a canvas newspaper bag and dropping off your daily connection to the news in your front door or mailbox.
His Place marks one year of changing the world with coffee
When His Place coffee shop opened its garage doors to the public for the first time one year ago today, it had one goal in mind: to change the world one cup of coffee at a time. In the past 12 months, the church-owned coffee shop located at the former Monessen No. 1 fire station has lived up to its motto.
Crazy hair day in Charleroi
Students at Charleroi Elementary Center enjoyed “crazy hair day” on Tuesday. From left are second-grader Frankie Hatalowich and fifth-graders Olivia Kostelac and Cameron Olstein.
Elizabeth Township: Well site area to be patrolled after crashes
Two sand trucks contracted by Olympus Energy to service its Apollo well site crashed in separate incidents last week, Elizabeth Township officials confirmed Monday. As a result, a 24/7 township police detail has been assigned to patrol an area near the Apollo Well Site that is seeing truck traffic at a much higher rate than normal.
Robert Lee ‘Bob’ Propes – formerly of Fayette City
Robert Lee “Bob” Propes, 92, formerly of Fayette City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Stafford Suites, Seattle, Wash. Born March 2, 1930, at home in Fayette City, he was the son of the late Henry C. and Florence Layton Propes. Mr. Propes was a member of Christian and Missionary Alliance and was retired from the Monessen Southwestern Railroad. In high school, Bob excelled in sports. He lettered in track, basketball and football. He was a member of the 1947 Marion High School football team, which had its only undefeated season. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert “Randy” and Margie Propes, Richard and Debora Propes and David and Tammy Propes; six grandchildren, Michele Trainor and husband Rob, Jason Propes and wife Natalie, Toby Propes and wife Katie, Brandi Propes, Ryan Propes and wife Melina, and Ashley Propes Green and husband Paul; three great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bob is at peace, holding hands once again with the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Jeanne, whom he married on Aug. 26, 1950, and with whom he spent 71 loving years. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Clayton Propes; and two sisters, Eleanor Propes Rockwell and Virginia Propes. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to David and Tammy Propes for the special care they have given Bob and Jeanne over the past four years. Interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
