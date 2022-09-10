Lois Jean Allen Zurich, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at The Residence at Bethel Park surrounded by her children, who loved her dearly. Born July 21, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Lenora Allen of Monessen. Lois was the loving wife of 50 years to George B. Zurich, who preceded her in death in August 1994. They were the parents of three surviving children, Michael (Janis), Mary Lee (Dr. Richard Long) and Ben (Judi). She will be missed especially by her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Lois is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Moore of Pittsburgh; and Liz Allen, wife of her late brother, Charles Allen of Ohio. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dickie; sister, Betty Lee; and her dear friend, Raymond D. Dalfonso. She was an active and proud Charleroi resident most of her life. She spent her career as a personnel secretary at Monongahela Valley Hospital and was a member of Saint Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15241, 412-835-1860. Her funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Monongahela. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Disabled Veterans or the National Kidney Foundation.

