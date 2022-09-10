Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
BYU Football Receives Commitment From Heralded OT Ethan Thomason
PROVO, Utah – The latest boost to the BYU football recruiting class comes courtesy of Ethan Thomason. Thomason, a 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive tackle from Fort Collins, Colorado, was a top priority in BYU’s 2023 recruiting class efforts. On Wednesday morning, during NBC affiliate 9News in Denver’s morning news broadcast, Thomason announced his commitment to the Cougs.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 6
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team voted and released their Top 25 rankings ahead of Week 6 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind revealed the Top 25. Here is the full Top...
kslsports.com
Oregon Football Releases Uniform They Will Wear Against BYU
EUGENE, Ore. – Whenever facing Oregon football, one of the big storylines is always, what will the Ducks wear?. With No. 25 Oregon facing No. 12 BYU, folks locally were interested in what the Ducks would sport this week. Even BYU football players like Malik Moore were wondering what...
kslsports.com
BYU HC Kalani Sitake Discusses Crowd Turnout From Baylor Game, Kicking Woes
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU head coach Kalani Sitake added another massive win to his tenure at the helm of the Cougars’ football program when they defeated Baylor. BYU needed double overtime to defeat then-No. 9 Baylor 26-20 at LaVell Edwards Stadium last week. But that win didn’t come without some drama and excitement. In a sold-out LaVell Edwards Stadium, the BYU faithful were so loud that they were a big influence on Baylor committing false start penalties.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Offensive Line Off To A Good Start, Strength Is Depth
SALT LAKE CITY- A big part of what did the Utes in early in 2021 was poor offensive line play to start the year. Throughout spring and fall camp of 2022, head coach Kyle Whittingham, along with offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and position coach Jim Harding said the goal was to come out of the gate faster.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon. We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Practiced Through Heavy Rain In Preparation For Oregon
PROVO, Utah – If inclement weather calls at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, BYU football will be ready. The No. 12 Cougars played through a practice that saw a heavy downpour of rain at the Student Athlete Building on Tuesday. They were allowed to keep practicing because there was no lightning in the area.
kslsports.com
Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid Looking For Statement Against Aztecs
SALT LAKE CITY- Last season, Utah’s game against San Diego State was a bit of a turning point for the team. Coming off a loss to rival BYU for the first time in over a decade, the Utes were out of sorts and it continued through most of the game against the Aztecs in Carson, California. In fact, the game was all but lost when initial starter Charlie Brewer was pulled for Cam Rising.
kslsports.com
BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium
PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
kslsports.com
A Coach’s Journey: BYU Defensive Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki’s favorite thing about his job is watching his players grow. He talked about the best and worst parts of coaching with KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen. Tuiaki started to love football when his family moved to the United...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Family Evolving The ‘Moment Of Loudness’
SALT LAKE CITY- “Family” has been a cornerstone of Utah football since at least the Ron McBride era. In 2021 Utah’s family was put to the test with the sudden and shocking deaths of running back Ty Jordan and defensive back Aaron Lowe. While clearly the team was shook by the loss of their beloved brothers, the emotions spilled out into the community who also felt the pain. That’s where the concept of the “Moment of Loudness” was born- a way for fans to mourn and later celebrate the lives of Jordan and Lowe with the team- their family, every Saturday.
kslsports.com
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game Against Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – The old-school rivalry between BYU football and Wyoming will renew during the 2022 season. BYU will host the former Rocky Mountain Conference, WAC, Mountain West rival on Saturday, September 24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium. On Monday, TV info and a kickoff time were announced for the game.
kslsports.com
WCC Conference Responds To BYU Racism Investigation
SALT LAKE CITY – The WCC Conference released a statement regarding BYU’s investigation into an alleged racial incident at a volleyball match between the Cougars and the Duke Blue Devils. “The West Coast Conference has reviewed the facts and information provided by BYU regarding its volleyball match against...
kslsports.com
Tale Of The Mascot Tape: BYU’s Cosmo Vs. Oregon’s Duck
EUGENE, Ore. – Saturday’s BYU/Oregon matchup is among the best on the week three college football slate. Two Top 25 teams seeking a huge win. But the battle on the gridiron might need to take a back seat to the matchup on the Autzen Stadium sidelines. That matchup...
kslsports.com
Time, Channel Announced For Utah Vs. ASU
SALT LAKE CITY- While Utah prepares to host San Diego State at home this Saturday, some clarity on their upcoming schedule was announced. The following week the Utes are slated to meet the Sun Devils in Tempe for a little “Pac-12 After Dark” to start Pac-12 Conference play. The game will kickoff at 8:30 PM MT and will air on ESPN/ESPN 2 on September 24th.
kslsports.com
Whittingham, Utes Turn Attention To San Diego State
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was pleased with the progress his team made from a close loss to Florida in week one, to a dominating performance against Southern Utah in week two. While Whittingham acknowledges it is hard to know exactly how much of that improvement is from the type of opponent the Utes took on, he did say the tape showed they were overall more mindful of the technique and fundamentals they used against the Thunderbirds.
kslsports.com
Utah State QB Logan Bonner: Hearing Boos Hurts, Sucks
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner shared his thoughts after hearing boos from crowd at Maverik Stadium during the Aggies’ loss to the Weber State Wildcats. The Aggies fell to a 1-2 record on the season after getting blown out at home by Weber State,...
kslsports.com
No. 12 BYU Gears Up For Tough Road Test Against No. 25 Oregon
PROVO, Utah – The highs of the win over Baylor are now in the rearview mirror for No. 12 BYU football as they shift their focus to the Oregon Ducks. Entering Saturday’s matinee at Autzen Stadium (1:30 p.m, FOX, KSL NewsRadio), No. 25 Oregon is a bit of a mystery.
kslsports.com
Hans Olsen’s Video Review: BYU Cougars vs. Baylor Bears
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen took some time breaking down the BYU Cougars’ win over the Baylor Bears. In the videos below, Hans looks at some important players and moments from the upset win. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on...
kslsports.com
Real Salt Lake Travels East For Penultimate Road Test
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will embark on a mighty challenge on the road against Austin FC this upcoming Wednesday evening in the penultimate road test of the season. RSL currently finds itself in the final playoff position with just four regular season games remaining while Austin boasts the second-best record in the West and is poised to host a playoff game in 2022.
