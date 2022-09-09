Read full article on original website
Astor Wines & Spirits owners sell company to their employees
BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Oenophiles and labor supporters were shocked and dismayed when the Trader Joe’s Wine Shop suddenly was shuttered a month ago — allegedly in a union-busting move. Trader Joe’s, for its part, claimed it closed the Union Square outlet because it was searching for a...
‘Rude’ attempted rapist arrested: Police
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Police announced an arrest in a Sept. 4 knifepoint robbery and attempted rape at the Lillian Wald Houses. Rohel Figueroa, 30, was busted on Sept. 9 and charged with attempted rape, robbery, burglary, sexual abuse and criminal trespass. Figueroa — who allegedly wore shorts with...
